R Systems Announces Strategic Adoption of Cursor to Embed AI into Every Stage of Software Development

El Dorado Hills (California) [US] / Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23: R Systems International Limited, a global leader in digital product engineering, today announced it is empowering its engineering ecosystem with Cursor, an AI-powered code editor developed by Anysphere. R Systems' 1,000+ AI-focused engineers plan to embed AI across every phase of the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), enabling faster, smarter, and more scalable software development.

As part of this collaboration, R Systems will establish a dedicated Co-Innovation Lab focused on advancing AI-first software engineering practices. The Co-innovation Lab will roll out a repeatable AI-SDLC Framework with playbooks that inject AI into coding, testing, documentation, DevOps and project-management workflows.

R Systems is equipping 1,000+ engineers with Cursor-powered workflows to accelerate its goal of strengthening OptimaAI, R Systems' proprietary AI suite. The AI-SDLC approach is designed to improve delivery velocity by ~30%, reduce defect density by 25%, and halve engineer onboarding time.

Cursor's Head of Field Engineering, Ricky Doar, described the partnership in stating, "We are excited by R Systems' enthusiastic adoption and use of Cursor among its thousands of software engineers. R Systems is deploying Cursor to embed AI directly into every stage of software delivery, from planning to coding to review. By equipping each delivery pod with purpose-built AI workflows, they're accelerating development velocity, driving code quality, and standardizing how generative AI is adopted across enterprises globally."

This collaboration will meaningfully increase AI adoption and developer productivity, as well as standardize and scale generative AI usage. R Systems and Cursor will work to create a model for successful AI implementation throughout the SDLC and enterprises more broadly.

Chirag Jog, Head of Product & Platform Engineering Accelerators & IPs, R Systems said, "AI has become the engine of modern software development. Our partnership with Cursor equips our engineers with intelligent tools and scalable workflows that accelerate delivery and raise quality. We're deploying a reusable prompt repository and a knowledge base of best practices alongside a Responsible AI-aligned accelerator portfolio to drive trusted, high-impact outcomes for our customers."

"We presented R Systems with an ambitious migration timeline," said, Mike Rivers, CTO at Spreedly. "By leveraging an 'AI-first' development strategy powered by Cursor, R Systems' engineers significantly exceeded output expectations while maintaining Spreedly's strict coding standards and delivering scalable, deployment-ready reports. This innovative approach has accelerated our roadmap and set a new standard for what we look for in a technology partner."

This partnership marks a pivotal step in reimagining software engineering with AI at the core, not just to improve how we build, but to expand what our clients can achieve. With over 1,000 AI Champions and targeted accelerators, we're infusing intelligence across every stage of the development lifecycle.

