Rabitat Raises INR 40 Crore (USD 5 Million) in Series A Funding, Accurize Startgrowers Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: Rabitat, India's fastest-growing D2C brand has successfully raised INR 40 crore (USD $5 million) in its Series A funding round. The round was exclusively advised by Accurize StartGrowers, a boutique capital advisory and syndication firm focused on high-growth consumer ventures.

Vivek Kakkar, Founder of Accurize StratGrowers, commented,"Rabitat is not just building productsit's pioneering a movement around safer, smarter parenting choices. By merging certified food safety standards with world-class design, Rabitat is well-positioned to lead the next wave of innovation in food contact products (FCP) and conscious parenting essentials."

Accurize Investor Syndicate also participated in the round, underscoring deep alignment between the advisory platform and the brand's growth journey.

The funding round was led by RPSG Capital Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners, with participation from Capital A, Flair Writing Family Office, Eaglewings Ventures, and leading angel investors including founders from The Souled Store, LivSpace etc.

Rabitat addresses the critical need for safe, functional, and stylish kids' food contact products. The company offers BPA-free, non-toxic drinkware and foodware made from globally certified materials, combining child-safe features with appealing aesthetics.

Founded in 2022 Accurize StratGrowers is a strategic growth advisory and capital syndication platform enabling growth-stage ventures across consumer, retail, and digital ecosystems. The firm specializes in high-impact fundraising mandates, M&A, go-to-market strategy and building long term capability for mission-driven businesses.

