Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools Unveils Their Fully Indigenous Micro Turbojet Engine

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 27: Hyderabad based Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools Pvt Ltd, a leading player in the aerospace and Defence industry, proudly announces the launch of its fully indigenous Micro Turbojet Engine "INDRA RV25: 240N" in alignment with the Atmanirbhar Bharat "Make in India" initiatives. The launch was done in the presence of Shri Dr G Satheesh Reddy, President Aeronautical Society of India, Former Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri and former Chairman DRDO, who witnessed the live testing of the engine at Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools, Hyderabad facility and formally inaugurated the assembly and test lab.

This momentous occasion signifies a remarkable achievement for India's aerospace sector, as Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools demonstrates its commitment to innovation, self-sufficiency, and technological prowess. The development of the indigenous Micro Turbojet Engine, first of its kind in India; underscores companies' capability to design, manufacture and deploy cutting-edge aerospace and defence technologies on a global scale.

Key highlights of the fully indigenous Micro Turbojet Engine "INDRA RV25: 240N"

Indigenous design and development: Engineered entirely in India by Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools team of skilled engineers & supported by IIT, Hyderabad. A great demonstration of the potential of Industry-Academia partnership.

Self-reliance and autonomy: By reducing reliance on imported technologies, components, and expertise, the Micro Turbojet Engine contributes to India's goal of achieving self-sufficiency in critical sectors, bolstering national security and economic resilience.

Empowering local manufacturing: The launch of the indigenous Micro Turbojet Engine not only drives technological innovation but also stimulates the growth of the domestic aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem, creating jobs and fostering economic growth.

Vamsi Vikas, MD - Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools, said, "We are proud to unveil our fully indigenous Micro Turbojet Engine, a testament of India's ingenuity and determination to become a global hub for aerospace innovation. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat and "Make in India" initiatives, driving growth, and prosperity for our nation."

Arvind Mishra, Group COO - Raghuvamsi Group said, "This development is a testament to our capabilities to design and build mission-critical products and solutions for Aerospace and Defence sector. Indigenous development of cutting- edge technologies like these will make India self-reliant and emerge as an export hub of critical military products and solutions. This success will pave the way for us to build entire suite of micro turbo jet engines up to 100 kgf for use in UAVs, missile propulsion, Auxiliary power units and range extenders amongst myriads of other opportunities.

Raghu Vamsi is a leading AS 9100 D company engaged in the manufacturing of High Precision Engineering Components, Mechanical Sub-Assemblies and Tooling Systems for Aerospace, Defence, Oil & Gas and Power Transmission Sectors. Raghu Vamsi's manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, spread over 80,000 Sq. Ft. The manufacturing capability leverages best-in-class manufacturing processes, state-of-the-art technologies and a technically competent team. The facility has latest CNC Machines, along with robust quality processes & procedures which have resulted in minimizing learning time, technology transfer time and achieve quality and reliability requirements as per global aerospace standards.

Raghu Vamsi has expertise in manufacturing Aero Engine Parts, Aero Structures, Avionic Components, Missile Components and Sub-Assemblies for Defence and Space and has exported Critical components to USA, UK, Europe & Singapore to global OEMs like GE Aerospace, Honeywell, Collins Aerospace etc. Raghu Vamsi is a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions. Raghu Vamsi's has diversified itself into product lines with strong manufacturing base into capabilities of Robotics & Automation, UAVs, Composites, Gears and more.

