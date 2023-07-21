Raheja Developers Limited Empowers Channel Partners to Drive Unprecedented Growth through Real Estate Tech Platforms

NewsVoir

New Delhi/ Delhi-NCR [India], July 21: Raheja Developers hosted an insightful webinar for its esteemed channel partners and associates to unlock the power of collaboration and discover the immense growth potential. The aim of the event was to provide a platform to explore the vast growth opportunities in the real estate sector, emphasizing the significance of real estate tech platforms to drive unparalleled growth.

The webinar witnessed key stakeholders, channel partners, and associates coming together, fostering meaningful discussions, knowledge sharing, and collaborative networking. It was strategically organised to empower participants with valuable insights from the sector and strengthen partnerships to unlock new avenues for growth collectively. Joinees also discovered numerous projects developed by one of the top developers of Delhi NCR - Raheja Developers Limited, including Leela Sky Villas, Delhi Mall, and a number of establishments under World of Plots, such as Riyasat Hills, Vanya City and Aranya City.

"We firmly believe in the power of collaboration and innovation to drive success in the real estate sector. Our webinar was an extraordinary opportunity to bring together our esteemed channel partners and associates. We are committed to providing them with the tools and knowledge required to harness the immense growth potential in the real estate market while leveraging cutting-edge real estate tech platforms. Together, we will continue to set new industry standards and create transformative experiences for our customers," said Mr. Nayan Raheja, Raheja Developers Limited.

