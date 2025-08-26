RAHSS, CMAOI, AMIEE & PVPIT Maharashtra host 1-week FDP on "AI for Research, Innovation, and Societal Impact"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 26: The RAHSS Association, in collaboration with AMIEE Association, CMAOI Association, and the Department of CSE (AI & DS), Padmabhooshan Vasantraodada Patil Institute of Technology (PVPIT), Budhgaon, Maharashtra, has announced a One Week Online Faculty Development Program (FDP) and Workshop on "Artificial Intelligence for Research, Innovation, and Societal Impact". Scheduled from 8th - 12th September 2025, the event aims to equip participants with advanced knowledge of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its role in shaping innovation, solving real-world challenges, and encouraging interdisciplinary research.

The program will feature expert-led sessions, case studies, and interactive discussions, offering participants a comprehensive understanding of how AI is transforming industries, academia, and society.

Students will benefit by gaining exposure to the latest trends and practical applications of AI, learning directly from renowned experts and researchers, and exploring career prospects in AI-driven industries. The program is also designed to enhance their research and project skills, making them more future-ready.

For academia, the FDP offers significant capacity-building opportunities, helping faculty strengthen their teaching and research practices through AI. It also encourages interdisciplinary collaborations that bring together technology, commerce, and social sciences, while providing a platform to network with fellow academicians and professionals for future partnerships.

Industry professionals stand to gain access to cutting-edge academic research and AI-driven innovations that can be applied to real-world challenges. The program opens avenues for collaboration with faculty and researchers on applied projects, thus strengthening the link between academic knowledge and industrial practice.

The initiative is supported by three leading associations. The AMIEE Association (Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Innovative Entrepreneurs & Engineers Association) is committed to advancing AI and ML research while fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. The CMAOI Association (Commerce and Management Association for Industry Experts and Academic Professionals) serves as a bridge between academia and industry in the fields of commerce and management. The RAHSS Association (Research and Advancement in Humanities and Social Sciences Association) promotes excellence in humanities and social sciences research, with a strong focus on societal relevance.

This collaborative FDP and workshop reflects the collective commitment of academia and industry to develop future-ready skills, inspire innovation, and nurture cross-disciplinary expertise.

For further details, visit: www.amiee.in | www.rahss.org | www.cmaoi.org

