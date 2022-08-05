Raj Mahtani and Four Seasons Residencies

Redefining luxury as experiential living is the coming together of revered jewellery designer Raj Mahtani and Four Seasons Private Residences Mumbai, adding a new dimension to the world of ‘Exclusive’.

August 5: The fashion fraternity has been witnessing a lot of collaboration lately. However one where two legacy brands with a history as rich and varied as that of Raj Mahtani and The Four Seasons Residences is rare to come by.

Mumbai recently experienced the magic of Raj Mahtani’s new avant- garde jewellery collection in the pristine aura of The Four Seasons Residences. The duo co-hosted a two-day event at the uber-luxe property with an intimate guest list. The by-invitation-only event saw the city’s well-heeled and high-profile guests making an appearance.

On July 28th and 29th Raj invited his top clients to indulge in the legendary services and property of the Four Seasons Residencies. With a legacy of over 140 years in jewellery Raj Mahtani has some stunning masterpieces the world has ever witnessed. A collection of Raj’s exclusive pieces were on display in a private apartment at the exclusive residences. Located in the heart of Mumbai at Worli, the Four Seasons Private Residences is the city’s first branded and fully serviced residences by the group.

The ‘by-invitation-only’ event has had the city’s swish set making an appearance at this coveted private address to be privy to the experience. Guests in attendance included the likes of Priyanjali Mariwala, Jaya Raheja, Babita Rathod, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Sujata Agarwal, Vinni Chabaria, Nayntara Thacker and others. The gracious host Shilpi and Adarsh Jatia were extremely warm and hospitable.

When asked about the collaboration Raj shared his thoughts. “Shilpi and Adarsh Jatia have been the perfect partners for this unique coming together of both our brands. We share the same ethos and clients. It is what future luxury events are going to be like. Each jewels created is a one-of-a-kind bespoke piece for the avant-garde women. Women who are independent, strong, daring and adventurous. The Four Seasons of course, went all apt to create the ambience with fabulous hors d’oeuvres, music, candles and flowers keeping with the spirit of raising the luxury quotient and bringing it to a new high. The who’s who in Mumbai turned up and lived the experience. They had fun trying on the jewellery and turned into modern princess for that moment. It was exciting and magical.”

Crafting bespoke experiences for its patrons and jetsetters, the unique collaboration epitomises the artistic excellence that dreams are made of. For aesthetes and connoisseurs of luxury, this historic collaboration was an experience to savour; a feel of the bejewelled beauties in private and amid refined splendour.

