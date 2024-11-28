Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma reviewed preparations of Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 28 : Rajasthan has immense potential, and we are striving to propel the state forward in every field, said Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference for the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, CM Sharma stated, "Our team is here to review the preparations for Rising Rajasthan, scheduled to be held from 9-11 December. Rajasthan has immense potential, and we are working to advance the state in every sector."

"Our entire cabinet is fully engaged in identifying potential investments for Rajasthan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Rising Rajasthan on 9th December, and we are ensuring all arrangements are in place for the event," he added.

Sharma emphasised that Rising Rajasthan would mark a significant milestone for the state.

He noted that Rajasthan holds a unique identity on the global stage, with its migrant community deeply connected to their homeland. Highlighting the state's rich heritage, he remarked, "Rajasthan is renowned for its hospitality, and this summit will offer a splendid glimpse into the state's culture, traditions, and hospitality."

To celebrate this connection, CM Sharma mentioned a special event for expatriate Rajasthanis on 10th December, stating, "Wherever they go, they maintain a profound bond with Rajasthan."

During the inspection, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure impeccable hospitality for the investors, industrialists, and guests attending the summit from across India and abroad. He inspected the routes from the airport to the venue and instructed officials to maintain regular monitoring, focusing on cleanliness, traffic management, road conditions, city beautification, and traffic-related infrastructure.

At the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), the summit venue, he reviewed the activities planned for the inaugural session.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, to be held from December 9 to 11 in Jaipur, is expected to attract global investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and government officials.

According to publicly available information, the summit will feature an array of thematic and sectoral sessions organised by various state government departments.

