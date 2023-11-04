Rajasthan: ED claims to have unearthed money laundering in Jal Jeevan Mission scam

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 4 : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Saturday it took swift action against corruption, conducting follow-up search operations at 26 locations, including bank accounts, in Jaipur and Dausa districts of Rajasthan.

According to an official release, these operations were conducted under the provisions of the Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) as part of the ongoing investigation into the Jal Jeevan Mission Scam.

The targeted searches extended to both official and residential premises, revealing the involvement of senior Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) officials, including Subodh Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary (PHED), as well as private individuals.

The ED's investigation began in response to an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Rajasthan against Padamchand Jain, the proprietor of M/s. Shree Shyam Tubewell Company, Mahesh Mittal, the proprietor of M/s. Shree Ganpati Tubewell Company, and others, including PHED officials.

A separate FIR was filed by the Rajasthan Police at the Bajaj Nagar Police Station based on complaints of fake and fabricated work experience certificates submitted by a suspected firm.

The Enforcement Directorate claimed to have uncovered evidence showing that these contractors secured Jal Jeevan Mission tenders by presenting purportedly fake work completion certificates issued by M/s.

Indian Railway Construction International Limited (IRCON) and by allegedly bribing senior PHED officials.

Numerous middlemen and property dealers played a role in aiding these officials in syphoning off the illegally acquired funds from the Jal Jeevan Mission scam.

During the search operations, the ED seized a total of Rs 2.21 crore, which included unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 48 lakh and a bank balance of Rs 1.73 crore.

Various incriminating documents, including property records and digital evidence, were also frozen or seized during the operation, the ED informed through the release, adding that the data exposed suspicious financial transactions involving various individuals.

The total seizure in this case has now reached Rs 11.03 crore, which includes gold and silver worth Rs 6.50 crore, the agency informed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor