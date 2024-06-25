Rajasthan govt will help investors at every level, says CM Sharma

Jaipur, June 25 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Tuesday that there are immense possibilities for investment in the state.

"Our government will create a favourable environment for the investors by helping them at every level so that maximum investment comes to the state from both within the country and abroad, and Rajasthan emerges as the largest investment hub in India," the Chief Minister said while addressing a meeting to review the preparations for the Rajasthan Investment Summit-2024 to be held later this year.

He also directed the officials to work wholeheartedly to make the upcoming Rajasthan Investment Summit-2024 a success.

The various MoUs to be signed at the Summit should not remain only on paper, but should be implemented on the ground, he said.

CM Sharma also said that the effective implementation of the single-window system should be ensured to provide all kinds of investment-related facilities to the industries under one roof.

The Chief Minister said that migrants from Rajasthan are present in every part of the world and they always want to remain connected to their soil.

"They are always looking for opportunities to invest in the state," the Chief Minister said as he instructed the officials to ensure maximum participation of migrant Rajasthanis in the Summit.

Separate sessions should be organised for them so that they can invest in their state and play an important role in making Rajasthan industrially prosperous, he said.

CM Sharma also said that 'PM Ekta Malls' are being built across the country on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide market place under one roof.

"Under this, the Rajasthan Unity Mall will be constructed in Jaipur soon to promote quality indigenous products besides helping rural artisans to sell their products," he said.

Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Devasthan Minister Joraram Kumawat, Minister of State for Industry K.K. Vishnoi, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Principal Secretary (Industry) Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary (CMO) Alok Gupta and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

