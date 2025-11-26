Rajasthan: Students welcome revised rates, opting for speed post over courier services

Jind, Nov 26 The Indian Postal Department effected a series of initiatives recently, to enhance its mass appeal and also amplify its over 150+ years legacy to connect the citizens like never before.

For enhancing its accessibility to students and new subscribers, the speed post services have been made cheaper by offering a 10 per cent discount and a 5 per cent discount for new bulk customers.

The speed post services have become more affordable and reasonable for students are finding good acceptance among them as they are seen flocking to the post offices and opting for OTP-based deliveries via speed post over private courier services.

In Rajasthan’s Jind district, a couple of students shared with IANS on how the cheaper services were addressing their daily needs.

The scheme has been in operation in Rajasthan's Jind district since November 1st, and postal officers say that every day, 15-20 students are coming to the post office to send their consignments, using speed post service at a discounted rate.

Kavita, a student, explained that she is pursuing an MA and used to send books to other cities by speed post, which often cost her a lot.

However, now that the postal department has offered a 10 per cent discount on speed post for students, it has brought relief for them. Now, they can use the money on other study-related expenses.

Postmaster Naresh Kumar said that the Postal Department has introduced an excellent scheme for students, and every day, students are coming to the post office to speed post their books, in much larger numbers than earlier.

Notably, the latest initiative by the Postal Department is part of India Post’s ongoing journey of evolving into a more secure, transparent, and technology-enabled service provider.

