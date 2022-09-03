Rajdhani Gaurav Award Season 3 Organized by HV Group

September 3: On the evening of 28 August 2022, a grand event – Rajdhani Gaurav Award Season 3 was organized by HV Group Founder Honey Sehgal and Vikas Kumar Jha.

Every year HV group honours the differently- abled and change makers. This year, in addition to honouring the differently-abled and change-makers, cancer warriors were also felicitated by the HV group.

Padma Vibhushan Sudarshan Sahoo ji , Mr. Sandeep Marwah, Mr. Robin Romani Maini, Acharya Mukesh Nandan Suman, Acharya Ganesh Dubey, Motivation and Leadership Coach Mr. Avinash Ananda Dr. Rangaswamy, Mr. Indranil Bhattacharya, Mrs Nidhi Agarwal, Mrs Madhavi Yedla, Mrs Radhika Abrol, Mr. Saleem Khan and Mrs Harsimar were among the special guests present at the event.

Mr. Ashish Aggarwal Director Richesm.Com Ms Dilmeet Kaur Founder Member Richesm.com, Mr Indetjeet Singh Founder Shantiratan Foundation, Sanjeev Kumar Shrivastava Nadi Astrologer, Mrs Madhu Sehgal a social activist, Mrs Pushpa Sahoo Founder Sampoorna By Pushpa were some of the eminent personalities who attended the award night.

This grand program of Rajdhani Gaurav Awards Season 3 was hosted by Mrs Akta Sehgal, Founder of Manas Wealth, Motherhood Club and Kiddomentoring and Mrs Ila Pachauri, Founder, My Little Greens and Chief Happiness Officer of Motherhood Club. The program started with the lighting of the lamp and Swasti Vachan by Ila Pachauri, followed by Ganesh Vandana by Rashmi Jaiswal and her students, followed by the felicitation of all the guests and awardees present

During the event, a tribute was given to the Late Mrs Chitra Sehgal and Late Mr Ashwani Sehgal mother and father of Mr. Honey Sehgal, Director of HV Group. Honey Sehgal’s entire family was emotionally moved by seeing Chitranjali. The tribute was given by Mrs Akta Sehgal and Ms Muskan Sharma through a heart-touching lyrical performance followed by a straight-from-the-heart poem by Mrs Ila Pachauri, a short speech by HV group Director Mr Vikash Kumar Jha that brought tears to the eyes of all the guests present in the hall.

In addition to the tribute, a special award, Chitranjali, was curated in collaboration with Motherhood Club to honour five moms from humble backgrounds, and the same shall be done every year. In this segment, Women cancer warriors were honoured with cash and trophies. Along with this, five maternal powers, who are shaping their children’s future through hard work, were honoured with cash, money and trophies.

Renowned Oncologist Doctor Indu Bansal Director of Radiation Narayana Hospital Gurgaon, who participated in the program, created awareness by telling about the prevention of cancer.

In between the award distribution and honours, enchanting dance performances were given by Raj Dance Company, Sai Vidya Niketan, Srishti Dance Group, Yachana Joshi and Shreya. All the performers were encouraged and felicitated with trophies, medals and certificates.

5 differently-abled were honoured by giving trophies along with crutches, wheelchairs and cash amount.

A fashion show was organized by Aashirwad Consultants, which was choreographed by Mrs Tarandeep Kaur. Host Ritika Kashyap hosted the Fashion Show. Honey Sehgal and Vikash Kumar also walked the ramp with the show stopper Tarandeep Kaur.

The success of Rajdhani Gaurav Awards Season 3 was supported by their Food Partner Teja Sales, Tupperware Faridabad & Awards Partner Richesm.com, and Branding Partner Introduce India and Shreeja Venture, Gifting Partner My Little Greens, Manas Wealth and Motherhood Club, Production Partner Nadi Astrologer Sanjeev Srivastava, Broad Casting Partner Pooja Movie Creation, Media Partner DD News, NCR Current News, UNI 24, RN TV, Dabang Mail, News 24Plus, and News. In addition to all mentioned here, Little India Foundation, Nari Shakti, and Compassion Children’s Ministry supported the HV group to make this evening a memorable one.

