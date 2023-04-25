New Delhi [India], April 25 : Rajesh Kumar Singh has assumed charge as secretary of the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on Monday.

Singh has replaced Anurag Jain, who was appointed secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Prior to this, Singh served as secretary of the Department of mal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, mal Husbandry and Dairying.

Rajesh Kumar Singh is an Indian Administrative Service Officer of the 1989 batch from the Kerala cadre. He has held many important positions in the Union government as commissioner for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), joint secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, joint secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare and chief vigilance officer of Food Corporation of India.

He has also held important positions in the state government as secretary of urban development and finance in Kerala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor