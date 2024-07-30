Rajnish Retail Limited announces significant Expansion of product range

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Rajnish Retail Ltd – a leading retail-focused firm that promote growth and innovation in retail businesses through strategic alliances and financial partnerships announce a significant Expansion of product range, marking a major milestone in its growth journey.

Rajnish Retail Company is a leading FMCG supplier company dedicated to providing high-quality products and exceptional service. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, we strive to exceed expectations and make a positive impact in the industry.

Having previously offered 10-15, company now plans to provide an extensive selection of over 100+ high-quality product in multiple states. This expansion underscores company's commitment to delivering exceptional value and meeting the diverse needs of our customers. This is a testament to its dedication to enhancing our product offerings and responding to the evolving demands of the market. By broadening our product portfolio, we aim to provide a comprehensive range of solutions that cater to various needs and preferences.

Looking ahead, company plan to further expand its product portfolio with new and innovative offerings, extend distribution network to additional states, and target a national presence. Company is also committed to implementing eco-friendly practices across our supply chain and product development processes. Enhancing customer development through digital platforms and personalized marketing strategies, as well as exploring strategic partnerships and collaborations, will be key focus.

Sharing more details, company said, “Our market share in the FMCG sector has seen on substantial growth, and our brands have gained significant recognition and loyalty. We have invested in our supply chain infrastructure to ensure timely and efficient distribution, enhancing customer satisfaction.”

Company offer a wider array of products to its valued customers. This growth represents our ongoing efforts to innovate and deliver excellence in every aspect of our business. It look forward to continuing to serve customers with an even greater selection of top-quality products.

Specialized Strategies for Retail

Support for Retail Startups: Company provide essential backing for retail startups to help them establish a strong industry presence. Our support covers crucial initial costs such as product development, market entry, and customer acquisition, helping startups navigate the early stages of growth.

Growth Support for Established Businesses: For more established businesses, we offer the necessary support to scale operations, enhance product offerings, and entry into new markets. This support is part of our broader commitment to advancing the retail sector through strategic partnerships.

Company has recently initiated launch of exclusive Urban Family Salon. After extensive planning and analysis, company decided to expand portfolio by venturing into the beauty and wellness industry. This strategic move is aimed at diversifying our business and capitalizing on a growing market.

Urban Family Salon a brand of Rajnish Retail Limited has started one more new outlet at Shop No.20 and 21, Ground Floor, Hubtown Gardenia, Hubtown Gardenia Shopping Premises Co. Op. Society Ltd., Near GCC Club, Shantivan, Mira Road (E), Thane.

Company aim to position Urban Salon to be the premier destination for holistic beauty and wellness, where every client experiences personalized, cutting-edge treatments in a relaxing and eco-friendly environment, inspiring confidence and well-being from the inside out.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 30: Shah Metacorp Ltd (formerly known as Gyscoal Alloys Ltd) has reported net profit of Rs. 23.27 crore for the first quarter of FY2024-25 ended June 2024 as compared to the net profit of Rs. 1.25 crore in the corresponding period last year – nearly 20 fold growt. Total revenue during Q1FY25 was reported at Rs. 44.91 crore as compared to the total revenue of Rs. 19.24 crore in the corresponding period last year – rise of 133%. Profit Before tax for Q1FY25 was reported at Rs. 27.39 crore as compared to Profit before tax of Rs. 1.28 crore in Q1FY24. The Company has fully repaid all financial liabilities to banks and financial institutions, making it debt-free.

The Company has fully repaid all financial liabilities to banks and financial institutions, making it debt-free.

Standalone Financial Performance (Amount in Rs. crore)

Financial Stability: The company’s financial position appears to be stable, as reflected in its ability to maintain positive earnings and achieve substantial revenue growth. This stability is crucial for long-term sustainability and resilience, especially in challenging economic environments. Zero debt of Bank/Financial Institutions as on Date. Rising Net Cash Flow & Cash from Operating Activity. These metrics highlight the impressive financial performance and growth the company has achieved both on a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter basis.

Shah Metacorp Limited is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company & one of the leading manufacturer & Exporter of Stainless Steel long products. Shah Metacorp owns its manufacturing plants at Kukarwada that are spread in an area of 12,713 sq mt. The company possesses the equipment required in scrap melting, rolling, straightening, process controller, Universal Testing Machine, Diesel generator set etc.

The plant holds the capacity to manufacture all grades of stainless steel products from 200 to 400 series and has a installed capacity of 85000 MT per annum. With measured & Strategic manufacturing process, Gyscoal plants deliver international quality products to the loyal clientele. Besides the regular sizes of the above mentioned products, any specialized requirement of the client are also fulfilled at this plant. The plants are well equipped to manufacture wide range of products.

