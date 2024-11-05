Rajputana Industries Achieves INR 258 Crore of Total Revenue, Marking 81% Growth

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: Rajputana Industries Limited (NSE - RAJINDLTD), a prominent player in non-ferrous metal recycling, specializing in products made from Copper, Aluminum, Brass, and various alloys, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY25.

Commenting on the performance, Shivani Sheikh, Chairman and Managing Director, Rajputana Industries Limited said, " Our first-half results for FY25 mark an exceptional beginning as a publicly listed company, reinforcing Rajputana Industries' solid positioning in the non-ferrous metal recycling sector. This positive financial performance highlights our strategic approach and operational resilience, driven by the commitment and dedication of our team. Notably, we have achieved a significant reduction in high-cost debt this H1, which strengthens our financial foundation and aligns with our sustainable growth objectives. These efforts emphasize our focus on responsible business practices, which remain central to our long-term vision.

Looking ahead, we anticipate even stronger results in the second half, with both topline and bottom-line improvements as we scale our operations. Our recent cable plant expansion, while incurring manpower costs in this period, has not yet reflected its full revenue impact but positions us well for enhanced future growth. Our successful listing stands as a significant milestone, and the positive reception from stakeholders has been both encouraging and motivating as we strive to deliver consistent value and innovation. By integrating green energy solutions and strengthening our production capacity, we are well-positioned to drive sustainable progress. We look forward to leveraging our industry expertise and capitalizing on emerging opportunities to further our market presence and create a lasting impact."

