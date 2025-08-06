Rajputana Industries' Revenue Soars 40% YoY in Q1 FY26

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Rajputana Industries Limited (NSE: RAJINDLTD), a renowned name in manufacturing of non-ferrous metal products, has announced its Un-Audited Financial Results for Q1 FY26.

Q1 FY26 Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 167.19 Cr, YoY growth of 40.46%

* EBITDA of ₹ 6.63 Cr, YoY growth of 9.46%

* PBT of ₹ 3.75 Cr, YoY growth of 23.56%

* Net Profit of ₹ 2.79 Cr, YoY growth of 22.74%

Commenting on the performance, Mrs. Shivani Shaikh, Chairman and Managing Director of Rajputana Industries Limited, said, "Our Q1 FY26 performance underscores the strength of our business model and our ongoing commitment to operational excellence. As a company deeply rooted in non-ferrous metal recycling, our capability to transform quality scrap into high-grade copper, aluminium, brass, and alloy products continues to position us as a reliable and value-driven player in the industry.

The global winding wire market is on a strong growth trajectory, projected to expand from USD 14.88 billion in 2024 to USD 23.02 billion by 2030, fueled by rising demand across automotive, industrial machinery, electronics, and renewable energy sectors. As a key material in motors, transformers, and generators, winding wire plays a critical role in enabling electric mobility and energy-efficient technologies.

Looking ahead, we are focused on scaling our manufacturing capabilities, enhancing product quality, and leveraging emerging opportunities across electric mobility, energy, and infrastructure sectors. With a clear strategic vision and favorable industry tailwinds, we are well-positioned to drive sustained growth and long-term value creation."

