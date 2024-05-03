Rakuten India Announces the 4th Edition of RPC '24

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 3: Rakuten India, a key technology hub for Rakuten Group, Inc., is excited to announce the much-anticipated fourth edition of Rakuten Product Conference (RPC) '24, in collaboration with Analytics India Magazine.

Scheduled for May 21 and 22, RPC '24 will be a virtual event under the theme 'Innovation Reimagined: Enterprise SaaS & AI', aiming to become a premier gathering for data scientists, AI enthusiasts, experts with a keen focus on Enterprise SaaS solutions, and innovators globally.

RPC '24 will focus on two dominant technological paradigms: Enterprise SaaS and Artificial Intelligence. These topics will take center stage, offering actionable insights, thought-provoking discussions, and a holistic perspective on the future of technology.

On the one hand, creative solutions in the field of Enterprise SaaS have come to the fore, while on the other, the world of AI has undergone substantial transformations, profoundly influencing businesses across various sectors. industry pioneers with hands-on experience on stage to deliver speaker sessions and engage in panel discussions. These sessions promise insights into latest developments in Enterprise SaaS and AI solutions.

Over two days, this virtual conference will attract professionals in data science, the Enterprise SaaS domain, AI practitioners, and decision-makers leading AI and cloud initiatives within their organisations. Participants will have an excellent opportunity to exchange ideas, explore innovative solutions, and collaborate toward a better tomorrow.

The conference will feature a diverse range of engaging sessions, panel discussions, and presentations by renowned experts in Enterprise SaaS and AI.

REGISTER NOW

"At Rakuten India, we believe that innovation isn't solely about cutting-edge algorithms or machines; it's about cultivating meaningful human connections and teamwork. We're genuinely excited to host the fourth edition of Rakuten Product Conference, emphasising Enterprise SaaS and AI. In this gathering, we prioritise not just the advancements in technology, but also the essence of connection and collaboration that drives transformative change," said Anirban Nandi, Head of AI Products & Analytics (Vice President) at Rakuten India.

Keynote Speakers: RPC will bring together some of the best minds in technology and innovation, boasting an impressive line-up of notable industry personalities such as:

* Akihito Kurozumi: Group Senior Managing Executive Officer, CIO & CTO, Rakuten Group.

* Sunil Gopinath: CEO, Rakuten India and Executive Officer, Rakuten Group.

* Nakane Tsutomu: Consul General of Japan in Bengaluru.

* Tsubasa Shiraishi: Vice Chairman, Rakuten India.

* Nalini George: Chief People Officer, Rakuten India.

* Taku Okoshi: Executive Officer, Director, AI Services Supervisory Department, Technology Services Division, Rakuten Group.

* Amit Srivastava: VP Sales, GM Rakuten SixthSense, Rakuten India.

* Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital

* Sanjeev Mantri, MD & CEO, ICICI Lombard

* Anurag Batra, Chairman & Editor in Chief, BW Businessworld

* Kaushik Das, Managing Director, JCPenney India

* Ravi Vijayaraghavan, Chief Data Analytics Officer, SVP, Flipkart Group

* Ranjani Mani, Director and Country Head, Microsoft India

* Amit Rana, Head of Machine Learning & Gen AI platform, Flipkart

* Gautam Bhargava, VP - Head of AI Engineering, Krutrim

* Aya Inoue, Managing Director, Accenture

* Dr. Shriram Kris Vasudevan, Lead (Technology) - Evangelist, Asia Pacific and Japan, Intel Corporation, India

The conference expects to attract over 6,000 attendees from around the globe, who will gain invaluable knowledge on tackling everyday AI challenges and fostering innovation in a dynamic world.

Key Highlights of the Rakuten Product Conference 2024

* Experience engaging talks by top industry experts in Enterprise SaaS and AI.

* Explore how businesses are leveraging AI to drive transformation.

* Connect with data artists and innovative researchers shaping AI strategies in enterprise organisations.

* Gain insights from experts from leading organisations on the future of Enterprise SaaS and AI implementation.

* Exclusive opportunity to network and build lasting relationships with prominent figures in the industry.

Who can attend:

RPC 2024 is designed for CIOs, CTOs, AI experts, innovation heads, professionals in enterprise space, along tech enthusiasts of all fields.

Attendees will gain valuable knowledge from industry experts and networking opportunities with professionals at this two-day virtual conference focused on Enterprise SaaS and AI.

Date: May 21 and 22 (Online)

For more information about Rakuten Product Conference '24, including registration details and the conference agenda, please visit the website here.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor