Rama Telecom Limited IPO Opens on June 25, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: Rama Telecom Limited (The Company, RTL) is one of the leading telecom infrastructure and engineering solutions provider, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 25.13 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is 36,96,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 65 - ₹ 68 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

- Qualified Institutional Buyer - Not more than 7,36,000 Equity Shares

- Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 8,34,000 Equity Shares

- Retail Individual Investors - Not less than 19,40,000 Equity Shares

- Market Maker - Not less than 1,86,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for capital expenditure, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The issue will close on June 27, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Affinity Global Capital Market Private Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is Cameo Corporate Services Limited.

Mr. Rama Kant Lakhotia, Managing Director of Rama Telecom Limited expressed, "This IPO marks a new chapter in the evolution of Rama Telecom Limited. Over the years, we have built a strong foundation through consistent delivery, technical excellence, and deep engagement with government and PSU clients. Our work across Railways, Telecom, Petroleum, and Airports reflects our ability to execute complex infrastructure projects at scale.

The capital raised will be used to enhance our execution capacity, upgrade equipment, and adopt relevant technologies to support ongoing and upcoming projects. It will also help us contribute more effectively to initiatives such as the Kavach system, FTTH deployments, and SCADA networks."

Mr. Sanjay Bhalotia, Founder and Chairman of Affinity Global Capital Market Private Limited said, "We are pleased to be associated with Rama Telecom Limited as they take this important step in their growth journey through the launch of their Initial Public Offering. With rising investments in telecom, 5G, FTTH, and railway modernization, the infrastructure sector is witnessing strong growth. RTL, with its proven track record and presence across 20+ states, is well-positioned to benefit from this momentum.

The IPO proceeds will enable Rama Telecom Limited to expand its execution capacity, upgrade essential machinery, and adopt advanced technologies. These enhancements will position the company to undertake larger projects and play a more active role in key national initiatives."

