Rapid Organic Honoured with 'Pride of Gujarat' Award for Excellence in Organic Food and Farming

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 4: In a proud and humbling moment, Rapid Organic Pvt. Ltd. was honoured at the prestigious 'Pride of Gujarat' Awards organised by News18 Gujarati on May 19 in Ahmedabad. The ceremony recognised 18 dignitaries from diverse fields who have made outstanding contributions to society through their work and vision.

Rapid Organic Pvt. Ltd. was felicitated in the field of organic farming for its pioneering efforts in promoting and marketing organic food products produced by farmers and its impactful contribution to the growth of the organic farming sector. The award was presented by the Hon'ble Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat Ji, a prominent proponent of natural farming at the national level. Receiving the award from such an esteemed advocate of organic agriculture made the occasion especially meaningful for the Rapid Organic team.

The recognition serves as a tribute to the collective efforts of thousands of farmers, colleagues, and supporters who believe in sustainable farming and the power of nature to nurture a healthier tomorrow. It reflects the commitment of Rapid Organic Pvt. Ltd. to promoting a future rooted in health, sustainability, and respect for the environment.

Currently, Rapid Organic works with over 12,000 farmers across 5-6 states in India, helping them transition to and thrive in organic farming. The company plays a crucial role in bringing organic produce to consumers while ensuring fair practices and market access for farmers.

The Pride of Gujarat Award stands as a milestone in Rapid Organic's journey, reinforcing its dedication to sustainable agriculture and celebrating the larger movement toward a greener, more conscious way of living.

For more information, please visit - https://rapidorganic.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor