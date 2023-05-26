Rashi Peripherals wins Outstanding Growth Distributor for Data Center and AI Group Award from Intel Corporation

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Rashi Peripherals Limited ("Rashi Peripherals"), one of the leading value-added national distribution partners for global technology brands in India for ICT products in terms of revenues and distribution network in Fiscal 2022, announced today that Intel Corporation has recognized the organization with an Intel Partner Award in the category of Outstanding Growth - Distributor for Data Center and AI Group.

"We are honored to receive the prestigious Growth award from Intel. This accolade is a reflection of our continuous value added support to Intel business in India. We have a robust distribution infrastructure of 50 branches and reach in 730 locations across the country. We have efficiently optimized our network in the last two years to become a leading company by outpacing our competitors in terms of growth," said Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Rashi Peripherals.

"We are thrilled to recognize Intel's partner award winners across the APJ region," said John Kalvin, Vice President and general manager of Intel's Global Partners & Support organization. "Our partners have achieved the highest standards in growth, innovation, and market acceleration. Congratulations to Rashi Peripherals for your remarkable achievements. We value your Extreme Partnership and look forward to continued success as we unleash the future together."

"We are proud to honour the partnership between Intel and Rashi Peripherals in driving innovation and excellence in technology. What makes this year's awards for our APJ partners extra special is our shared commitment in overcoming adversity, exemplifying resilience and determination amidst the prevailing macroeconomic headwinds. APJ continues to be a leading growth region and we value the collaboration with our partners in offering the best solutions and experiences to our customers. Thank You," said Steve Long, Corporate Vice President and General Manager for Intel Asia Pacific and Japan.

To qualify as a winner in this category, organizations must be a member of the Intel Partner Alliance; demonstrate year over year (YoY) growth, as well as an increase in overall partner revenue, number of partners adopted, and/or is well-positioned to increase their expected YoY growth.

Rajesh Goenka, CEO at Rashi Peripherals was recognized as a Hall of Fame recipient for making significant contributions to Intel business in India. Goenka has proven to be an active voice at various Intel forums with market insights and feedback and has been an invaluable contributor to Intel's business for several years.

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel's innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Incorporated in 1989, Rashi Peripherals Limited is one of the leading value-added national distribution partners for global technology brands in India for ICT products in terms of revenues and distribution network in Fiscal 2022. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had a network of 50 branches and 50 service centres in India that cater to over 8,600 channel partners in 730 locations across India.

For more information about Rashi Peripherals, visit www.rptechindia.com.

