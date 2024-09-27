Rashmi Rekha to Launch HUFT: A New Hope for Animals

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 27: Just as humans feel pain when injured, animals and birds also experience the same pain, and basic necessities essential for human survival are equally important for animals. Influenced by these thoughts, Rashmi Rekha has had a particular fondness for animals since childhood. She cannot tolerate even the slightest violence against them. Through various campaigns, she has raised awareness among millions of people. It is due to this attachment that Rashmi Rekha is about to launch HUFT in Patna. Heads Up For Tails (HUFT), a renowned global brand that cares for pets, has over 90 stores across the country with around 1000 SKUs, and soon it will open in Patna, which will be the first store in Bihar.

Rashmi Rekha stated that there is no shortage of people who love animals in Bihar, but she has always noticed a need for more high-quality products for their care and daily needs. Whenever she visited the market, she always felt the absence of good products in this sector. Their primary aim is to provide the best care and excellent products for the voiceless animals, and they are confident that this is exactly what every pet owner in Bihar currently desires. HUFT will be the best option for them. Their goal is to meet all the needs of pet owners in Bihar.

Rekha further adds that Bihar is her birthplace, and she has spent her entire life here, which is why she is well aware of the various challenges faced by animals in the region. Through HUFT, the store will offer designer items for pets, daily food, delicious treats, organic grooming products, and all essential needs for their care.

