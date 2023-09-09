Rasna Chairman Piruz Khambatta emphasises purpose-driven entrepreneurship

The noted entrepreneur and philanthropist delivered a lecture to commemorate EDII Founder Dr VG Patel’s birth anniversary.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 9: Noted entrepreneur and philanthropist Piruz Khambatta delivered the fifth lecture in the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) lecture series, which has been initiated to commemorate EDII Founder Dr VG Patel’s great work in the field of entrepreneurship. The lecture series was initiated in 2019, months after Dr. Patel’s passing away on April 4, 2019.

Mr. Khambatta, who serves as Chairman of Rasna Group, Founder Trustee of Areez Khambatta Benevolent Trust, and Chairman of Rasna Foundation, is known for his multifaceted contributions to business, philanthropy, and advocacy. He is also the Ambassador of the Make In India initiative and holds the position of Honorary Counsel General of the Republic of South Korea.

Mr. Khambatta delivered his lecture on the theme “Entrepreneur – A Nation Builder” on September 6 at the EDII campus to mark Dr VG Patel’s birth anniversary.

“The ultimate purpose of entrepreneurship should transcend mere profit margins on a balance sheet. Entrepreneurs have a unique opportunity to create profit that benefits society and contributes to the development of our nation,” Mr. Khambatta said.

In his thoughtful address, Mr. Khambatta also spoke about the ARISE principle as a comprehensive framework for entrepreneurial success. He explained that ARISE stands for Accountability to Corporate Governance, Reforms, Innovation, Sustainability, and Employment, and encapsulates the values that entrepreneurs should wholeheartedly embrace.

In a world where economic success often overshadows social responsibility, Mr. Khambatta advocated for a paradigm shift. He emphasised that entrepreneurial ideas should be seen through the lens of social entrepreneurship. He also said that achieving financial success should ensure that it significantly benefits society and business models should align with the betterment of the communities we serve.

“Our focus should extend beyond short-term gains. Building enterprises that stand the test of time, lasting for generations, should be our ultimate objective,” he added.

Earlier, Dr Sunil Shukla, Director General of EDII, paid glowing tributes to Late Dr VG Patel by recalling his exceptional contribution to the nation’s development by introducing and promoting the concept of entrepreneurship.

