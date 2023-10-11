Ratnaakar Group Joins Hands with Barkville Foundation to Create a Green Oasis for Rescued Animals

Ratnaakar Group has collaborated with the Barkville Foundation to establish a Green Oasis for Rescued Animals

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 11: In a green initiative, Ratnaakar Group has collaborated with the Barkville Foundation to establish a Green Oasis for Rescued Animals. This initiative, unveiled on September 28th, underscores Ratnaakar Group’s commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment for animals under the care of the Barkville Foundation. The message resonating from this endeavor is clear: “Earth is for All.”

Swati Verma and Hemani Mod, the Founders of the Barkville Foundation, conveyed their heartfelt appreciation to Ratnaakar Group and extended their gratitude to the dedicated employees of Ratnaakar who actively participated in a tree plantation activity. Under this remarkable initiative, one thousand trees of various species, ranging from the majestic Neem to vibrant flowering varieties like Drumstick, Billi Patra, Madudo, Champa, and Jasud, were planted. The designated area underwent meticulous preparation, including tilling and pit creation for plantation, and protective fences were installed to safeguard specific plants. Additionally, a drip irrigation system was implemented to ensure efficient water usage and accelerate the growth of the newly planted trees.

Mr. Nishant Shah, Joint Managing Director, Ratnaakar Group, emphasized, “Caring for our planet and its inhabitants is not just a responsibility; it’s our privilege. Through our partnership with the Barkville Foundation, we are nurturing a Green Oasis for Rescued Animals, a sanctuary that embodies the spirit of harmony and coexistence. Together, we are sowing the seeds of compassion and sustainability, ensuring that ‘Earth is for All,’ now and for generations to come.”

Situated on a sprawling 17,000 square feet of land in Dabhod, Gandhinagar, Barkville Foundation is on a mission to provide second chances for our four-legged companions. Their unwavering commitment revolves around offering a safe and caring home for animals in dire need—whether they are large or small, abused, neglected, or abandoned. Barkville’s vision is to end the cycle of abuse and pet overpopulation through rescue operations, investigations, spay/neuter programs, and educational initiatives while fostering lasting relationships between people and animals through their adoption programs.

Initially, Barkville’s goal was to rescue and rehabilitate homeless (stray) dogs and other animals in need. However, the post-COVID landscape brought new challenges, primarily centered around abandoned pets. Presently, Barkville provides shelter to 85 abandoned pet dogs, including Labradors, German Shepherds, Rottweilers, St. Bernards, Beagles, Pitbulls, and various mixed breeds. In addition to dogs, the facility houses cows, horses, kittens, bunnies, and numerous birds.

Running a shelter for such a diverse array of animals comes with its share of challenges, with funding being a primary obstacle. The invaluable assistance of volunteers and organizations in various capacities, including fundraising, caring for the shelter’s residents, participating in educational efforts, and promoting adoptions through personal and social media connections, plays a crucial role in addressing these challenges.

Ratnaakar Group has been a stalwart in the construction industry for over three decades, creating spaces that fulfill dreams and inspire trust. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, integrity, superior workmanship, timely delivery, and the highest level of professionalism, Ratnaakar Group has garnered the trust of over a thousand satisfied clients and business partners, residing across a remarkable 4.8 million square feet area of residential and commercial spaces.

When Barkville envisioned creating an open and green space for their cherished animal residents, they knew they could trust Ratnaakar Group to partner with them in bringing joy and happiness to their furry friends. The joint endeavor aimed to plant a variety of trees in a designated space on the Barkville campus, complete with a protective fence to create a safe environment for vulnerable animals, allowing them to heal.

