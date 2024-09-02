Ratnakar India Ltd. Launches New Technical Manufacturing Unit in Dahej to Boost Agrochemical Production

SMPL

Dahej (Gujarat) [India], September 2: Ratnakar India Ltd., a leading name in the agrochemical sector, proudly announces the launch of its new technical manufacturing unit in Dahej, Ankleshwar. This state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and underscores its commitment to supporting the agricultural community with high-quality pesticides, insecticides, and fungicides.

The new unit, spread across 20,000 square meters (approximately 5 acres), is designed to produce essential raw materials for the agrochemical industry, primarily targeting the technical manufacturing of pesticides, insecticides, and fungicides. With an initial investment of Rs. 60 crores in Phase 1, the plant is set to revolutionize the supply chain by reducing India's dependence on imported raw materials, particularly from China.

A Strategic Investment in India's Agrochemical Sector -

Phase 1 of the Dahej plant will have a production capacity of 12,000 metric tons per month, significantly enhancing Ratnakar India Ltd.'s ability to meet the growing demand for agrochemical products. The total investment for the entire project, including Phase 2, is projected to reach Rs. 150 crores by 2025. Phase 2, set to commence next year, will further expand the production capacity, positioning the company as a key player in the global agrochemical market.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Joshi - Managing Director of Ratnakar India Ltd. said, "The launch of our Dahej manufacturing unit is a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing the agrochemical industry in India. By investing in this new facility, we are not only increasing our production capacity but also reducing our reliance on imports, particularly from China. This strategic move will help stabilize the supply chain and provide our customers with reliable and high-quality products."

Expanding Global Reach with Cutting-Edge Manufacturing -

Ratnakar India Ltd.'s new plant is equipped with the latest technology to ensure the highest standards of production and quality control. The facility is designed to adhere to stringent environmental and safety regulations, reflecting the company's dedication to sustainable manufacturing practices.

In addition to serving the Indian market, the Dahej unit will also cater to international markets, particularly Brazil, Europe & OECD countries, where the demand for high-quality agrochemical raw materials is substantial. By exporting these materials, Ratnakar India Ltd. aims to bridge the gap between supply and demand, further solidifying its position as a global leader in the agrochemical sector.

Participation in Global Agrochemical Events -

To further showcase its capabilities and connect with industry stakeholders, the company has actively participated in several prestigious agrochemical events. The company made its presence felt at Agritech Africa earlier this year and the PMFI in New Delhi last year. Continuing this trend, Ratnakar India Ltd. will participate in CAC China, PMFI New Delhi, and Dubai in the coming months, highlighting its commitment to innovation and industry leadership.

About Ratnakar India Ltd.:

Founded with a vision to revolutionize the agricultural landscape, Ratnakar India Ltd. is a premier manufacturer of over 400 agrochemical products, including pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators. The company's extensive product portfolio is designed to meet the diverse needs of farmers across India and beyond, ensuring superior quality and efficacy.

With 11 strategically located depots across India, Ratnakar India Ltd. ensures timely and efficient distribution of its products, reaching even the most remote farming communities. The company's dedication to excellence has earned it numerous industry awards for innovation and quality in agrochemical manufacturing.

At the heart of Ratnakar India Ltd.'s operations is a relentless focus on innovation. The company's research and development team continuously work to develop new solutions that address the evolving challenges faced by farmers. The launch of the Dahej unit is a prime example of this commitment to innovation, as it will significantly enhance the company's production capabilities and contribute to the overall growth of the agrochemical industry.

In addition to its manufacturing prowess, the company is deeply committed to community engagement. The company actively participates in workshops and government farmer meetings, empowering farmers with the knowledge and tools needed for better crop management. Recent collaborations, such as the one with Talala Gir Farmer Producer Company in Jasapur and Talala, highlight the company's dedication to grassroots development.

As Ratnakar India Ltd. embarks on this new chapter with the launch of its Dahej manufacturing unit, the company remains focused on its core values of quality, innovation, and community. The successful launch of this facility not only strengthens the company's market position but also reinforces its commitment to supporting the agricultural sector with world-class products.

For more information, please visit: www.ratnakarindia.com

