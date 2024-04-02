Rayzon Solar forges green partnerships with Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 2: Rayzon Solar, India's top solar panel manufacturer and a pioneer in the industry with its innovative solutions, has announced that it has extended its partnership with Gujarat Titans and joined hands with Chennai Super Kings for the 2024 IPL season.

Rayzon Solar's decision to extend the partnership with Gujarat Titans, following a successful collaboration as the Renewable Energy Partner in the 2023 IPL season, and to join hands with Chennai Super Kings underscores its commitment to advancing sustainability within sports.

Gujarat Titans was the IPL champion in its inaugural season in 2022 and finished as the runner-up to Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 season. Chennai Super Kings has won five IPL titles, the joint-most in the league's history.

Commenting on the partnership, Chirag Nakrani, Founder & Managing Director of Rayzon Solar said, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Gujarat Titans and forge a new association with Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming IPL season. Our collaboration with Gujarat Titans has yielded remarkable results, and we are eager to build upon that success to further promote sustainability initiatives within the cricketing community.”

The alliance between Rayzon Solar and the two cricketing powerhouses, which, incidentally, will also clash in the inaugural match of the 2024 IPL season on March 22, showcases their commitment to raising awareness about renewable energy and driving positive societal impact.

Mr Hardik Kothiya, Co-founder and Managing Director of Rayzon Solar, said, “Beyond the commercial benefits as a result of enhanced visibility and brand building for us as a company, our partnership with Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings reflects a shared vision of creating a more sustainable future. By partnering with two of the most popular teams in the IPL, we aim to harness the popularity and influence of cricket and leading cricketers to inspire the world to adopt renewable energy solutions and contribute to environmental conservation.”

Col. Arvinder Singh, Chief Operation Officer of Gujarat Titans, says, “We take immense pride in continuing our collaboration with Rayzon Solar in a bid to promote sustainability There has been a global impetus to adopt renewable sources of energy, and we truly believe it is the way to go. This collaboration is a step to send a message to the Titans FAM across the globe to contribute towards a sustainable future.

Mr. Kasi Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings said, “We are pleased to partner with Rayzon Solar for the upcoming 2024 season. Environmental conservation is the need of the hour and together, we will spread awareness on renewable energy solutions among Chennai Super Kings fans around the world. This is a partnership that looks ahead to the future with a shared vision of making a difference to people’s lives.”

Following the collaboration, Rayzon Solar, Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will undertake various initiatives and campaigns to educate fans about the vital role of solar energy in mitigating climate change and reducing carbon emissions. The collaboration also aims to promote the adoption of renewable energy and make a meaningful difference in the lives of underserved communities.

Rayzon Solar, along with Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, are not just partners in cricket, but partners in sustainability, working towards a brighter and greener future for all.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

