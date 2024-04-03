Rayzon's Sustainable Six: A Green Partnership with Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 3: Rayzon Solar, a leading solar panel manufacturer, is teaming up with Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming 2024 IPL season. After a successful collaboration with Gujarat Titans last season, Rayzon Solar is extending its partnership with both teams to promote sustainability in sports.

Chirag Nakrani, Founder & MD of Rayzon Solar, expressed excitement about continuing the partnership. He said, "We are happy to work with Gujarat Titans again and now adding Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming IPL season 2024. Our partnership last season was successful, and we want to build on that to promote sustainability in cricket."

The collaboration between Rayzon Solar and the cricket teams aims not only to raise awareness about renewable energy but also to make a positive impact on society. Nakrani emphasized,

"Our partnership with Gujarat Titans and CSK reflects our shared goal of creating a more sustainable future. Through sports, we want to inspire fans to embrace renewable energy and help the environment."

Rayzon Solar, Gujarat Titans, and Chennai Super Kings plan to educate fans about the importance of solar energy in fighting climate change and reducing carbon emissions through various initiatives and campaigns. Hardik Kothiya, Founder & MD of Rayzon Solar, added,

"Our efforts go beyond cricket. We are committed to using our resources to bring positive change locally and nationally, showing our dedication to environmental responsibility."

In addition to promoting sustainability, they also aim to encourage the use of renewable energy and support underserved communities.

"Our goal is not just to support the environment but also to make a real difference in people's lives. Together, we want to create a lasting positive impact on society," said Kothiya.

Col. Arvinder Singh, Chief Operation Officer of Gujarat Titans, says, "We take immense pride in continuing our collaboration with Rayzon Solar in a bid to promote sustainability There has been a global impetus to adopt renewable sources of energy, and we truly believe it is the way to go. This collaboration is a step to send a message to the Titans FAM across the globe to contribute towards a sustainable future.

Kasi Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings said, "We are pleased to partner with Rayzon Solar for the upcoming 2024 season. Environmental conservation is the need of the hour and together, we will spread awareness on renewable energy solutions among Chennai Super Kings fans around the world. This is a partnership that looks ahead to the future with a shared vision of making a difference to people's lives."

Rayzon Solar's partnership with Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings for the 2024 IPL season shows the connection between sports and sustainability. With a shared commitment to making a positive impact, they want to inspire fans, encourage the use of renewable energy, and contribute to a better and greener future. As founders Chirag Nakrani & Hardik Kothiya put it, "With Gujarat Titans and CSK, we are not just cricket partners; we are sustainability partners, working towards a brighter and greener future for all."

