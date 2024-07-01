RBI appoints Arnab Kumar Chowdhury as Executive Director

New Delhi [India], July 1 : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced that it has appointed Arnab Kumar Chowdhury as Executive Director (ED) with effect from June 3, 2024.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Chowdhury was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge in the Department of Supervision.

Chowdhury has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank of India. He has worked extensively in the area of supervision of financial entities.

He has also worked in the area of corporate strategy, budgeting, accounting and Issue Department. He has also served as a member of several committees and working groups and has been contributing to policy formulation.

As Executive Director, Chowdhury will look after the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, Foreign Exchange Department, and International Department.

Chowdhury is a Chartered Accountant and holds a master's Degree in Economics. He is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF).

