Red FM Ventures in Sports With Red Premier League in Kashmir

New Delhi [India], September 17: Red FM announced Kashmir's Biggest Cricket Festival with 37 action-packed matches to be streamed live on their official YouTube channel.

India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly announces the launch of Red Premier League (RPL), Kashmir's biggest cricket festival, marking an exciting debut to professional cricket in the region. All matches of the RPL will take place at the Delhi Public School, Srinagar, under lights, utilizing state-of-the-art facilities and a pristine turf wicket. The league will begin on the 17th of September 2024 and conclude on the 17th of October 2024.

The Red Premier League is set to revolutionize the cricket scene in Jammu & Kashmir. The tournament will feature 12 teams, 2 pools, and 37 action-packed matches, making it the largest professional cricket league in the region. RPL promises an exciting mix of players, featuring those from prestigious cricket backgrounds alongside grassroots talents from across the country.

Each team can include up to 4 national-level players and must also feature at least one Under-19 player, ensuring a balance of experience and youth development. Every match will be streamed live on Red FM JK and JK Sports Time so millions of cricket fans across the region and beyond can tune in.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, "We are evolving sports as a core category at Red FM. Especially after the success of the Carrom Street Festival in Kolkata, we are now looking at sports as a powerful platform to connect with audiences beyond the limitations of radio. From podcasts to on-air campaigns, cricket has always been part of our DNA. This is why we are beyond thrilled to launch the Red Premier League, a dedicated sports IP, taking it to a more local level and engaging communities meaningfully. Moreover, after everything Kashmir has been through, it's time to introduce something uplifting and unifying: and we believe sports can offer a fresh and positive avenue for the region. We are looking forward to introducing this new exciting chapter to all the sports enthusiasts across the country."

