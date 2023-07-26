Red FM's 'South Side Story' Returns in Delhi and Mumbai

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 26: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to unveil season 5 of ‘South Side Story,’ - the ultimate South Indian festival. The festival is set to enchant audiences in Delhi and Mumbai with the promise to celebrate the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Southern India. The event will be hosted in Mumbai on 2nd September at Richardson & Cruddas, followed by 16th September in Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Video Link: www.instagram.com/p/CvFRR7XpC4J.

The fifth season of South Side Story will host an exceptional lineup of artists, including Thaikkudam Bridge, Agam, Arivu, Hanumankind, Sean Roldan & Friends, Aattam Kalasamithi & Thekkinkaadu Band, Thirumali, ALL OK, Neeraj Madhav and Maalavika Sundar. With a spectacle of South Indian delicacies and stunning art forms, the event will offer an unparalleled showcase of South Indian traditions, bringing them seamlessly into the contemporary ethos of the metropolitan cities.

Speaking on this announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, stated, “The previous editions of South Side Story have bestowed upon us an enthusiastic response and an overwhelming responsibility to continue bringing the best out of regional spaces. In the spirit of inclusion and diversity, we are delighted to present another riveting season of South Side Story. Season 5 of the event commences in both Delhi and Mumbai offering an intimate experience of the South Indian cultural joyride. We look forward to celebrating all things south in the two major urban cities this year.”

Mark your calendars and prepare to immerse yourself in the colors, sounds, and flavors of South India. The tickets are available on Skillbox.

Book Now - bit.ly/SSS2023_PressRelease

Website - southsidestory.in.

Red FM stands out as not only India’s largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude ‘Bajaate Raho!’ We are at the core of millennials’ hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a ‘larger than life experience’. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the ‘station of expression’ Red FM boasts over 567 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor