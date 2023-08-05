Redbull DYS India witnesses “Memphis Jookin” dance style for the very first time brought by Anubhav Dadhwal aka Imaganimatrix

New Delhi (India), August 5: Challenging the best dancers and entertainers around the globe in epic 1-on-1 battles, Red Bull Dance Your Style brings improvisation to a new level. Unpredictable tunes, from mainstream hits to timeless classics, fire up the dancefloor, allowing dancers to showcase their skills and wow the crowd! And here’s the catch – the crowd are the judge!

Memphis Jookin is a unique footwork dance form originated from the city of Memphis Tn (USA) that features unreal tiptoe footwork, glides/slides, ankle breaks, and some superhuman footwork which also makes it look like Ballet but for the streets. As the style is very new to India, Anubhav Dadhwal, Popularly Known as Imaganimatrix who is the Indian Ambassador of Memphis Jookin style makes history by bringing “Memphis Jookin” to Redbull DYS India 2023.

Anubhav earned a coveted spot in the top 16 West Zone qualifiers held in Mumbai and in a competition with some popular footwork dance styles category like litefeet and Chicago footwork, Anubhav fearlessly brought “Memphis Jookin” to the forefront, despite the absence of a specific category for this style in the Redbull Dance Your Style India tournament, Leaving an indelible mark on the Indian dance legacy.

Anubhav expressed his feelings and said, “This is more than just a victory for me; it’s a mission fulfilled. For a decade, I’ve been devoted to bringing this movement art “Memphis Jookin” to the forefront of the Indian dance scene. This style deserves recognition, status and respect, much like hip-hop, ballet, and jazz. With this opportunity at one of the biggest national street dance platforms Redbull DYS, I could authentically showcase this art and give it the exposure it truly deserves. I am hopeful that in the future, Memphis Jookin will find its place in popular dance platforms across India.”

Alongside his triumph at Redbulll DYS, Anubhav had the privilege of teaching “Memphis Jookin” at the renowned UDW International 2023 as the youngest artist (22yrs) in the lineup alongside some internationally and nationally celebrated names like Bam Martin, Melvin Timtim , Sagar bora , Ravi Varma , Ruel Dausan Varindani and many more . Anubhav taught this footwork art to more than 600+ dancers in the camp, “His exceptional skills and teaching at UDW have further cemented Memphis Jookin presence in the Indian dance legacy. His desire to share the original knowledge and mastery of Jookin has led him to aspire to bring his OG “Lil Buck” to India in the near future.

Anubhav’s achievement of spreading this style in India have not gone unnoticed by the pioneer of the Memphis Jookin style in Memphis (USA), They have expressed immense pride in his accomplishments. Looking ahead, Anubhav plans to fly to Memphis soon to immerse himself more deeply in the culture and movement of Memphis from his master teachers.

“I want to inspire the coming generation of aspiring Indian dancers and make our country proud,” Anubhav humbly stated. “This journey has taught me that staying true to oneself, maintaining honesty, and possessing a pure heart can make dreams come true. With God’s blessings, the future holds endless possibilities for Memphis Jookin, both in India and beyond.”, Anubhav added. https://youtube.com/shorts/IFdMWyW3UyE?feature=share

