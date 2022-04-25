Redefining the educational norms, Ecole Globale becomes a popular choice for the parents

Education in modern times is undeniably an asset necessary for defining the quality of life of an individual.

It is no longer about staring into books and mugging up the content of various publications. Recognizing this very need for the emancipation of education, Ecole Globale has proven to become a major stakeholder and a popular choice among parents looking for a .

Ecole Globale International Girls' School, located amidst the alluring and luscious valleys, is a perfect haven for girls to evolve into strong independent ladies. The school focuses on scholastic and co-curricular development inculcating a "desire to know" and a "hunger to grow" in its students.

Ecole Globale has undoubtedly lately emerged as the best girl's boarding school in Dehradun. The girls of Ecole Globale have earned noteworthy laurels over the years making it a reckoning force in the education sector. Guntash Obhan made history by scoring a whopping 99% on the national level CBSE board examination securing 5th AIR and 3rd rank in the state of Uttarakhand. The students of Ecole have also secured admission into some of the top institutes around the globe.

Ecole has bagged several international accolades making it a globally acclaimed institute. Ecole was the winner of the global round of the World Scholars at Bangkok and Yale, the "Best Idea" award at the International Youth Startup conference, champions at state athletics, inter-school shooting competition, north-zone swimming competition, and National Karate Championship.

Foreign Exchange Programs offered by the institute have opened doors to many golden opportunities for the girls of Ecole. Leadership programs have instilled a strong persona in the girls that has impressed the tutors and employers worldwide.

Everything in a perfect vicinity

The location leverage a massive impact on the overall functionality of any institution. For Ecole, it is an asset. Surrounded by the mesmerizing Shivalik ranges, Ecole boasts a spectacular campus sprawled across 45 acres of land in a pristine area. Away from the central city, it offers a perfect setting for the girls to learn in a tranquil aura.

Finishing School For Perfect Balance

Today the constant demand for value addition is becoming rampant driving institutes to introduce a visionary stance to their curriculum. In this stride, Ecole Globale International Girls' School has come up with a promising prospect of becoming the first-ever Finishing School in India. As a strong representative of women's empowerment, induction of the Finishing School curriculum has been an incredible proliferation for the school.

Through the program, Ecole Globale focuses on providing a strong foundation to young ladies in all aspects of life. From social etiquette enhancement to lifestyle appreciation and conduct, this program is robust in equipping the ladies with a charming aura that stuns the people around them. This personality has become one of the striking features, that separates an Ecolier from the crowd.

Prioritizing Extracurricular Activities

Ecole has been a pioneer in providing a plethora of opportunities to the girls to assess their potential. The institute believes in women's representation and empowerment, hence providing all the opportunities on the platter to the girls to try their luck. Girls can be witnessed galloping on the horses on the horse riding ground of the institute.

Equitation is a significant part of the curriculum. An Olympic standard swimming pool prepares the girls to excel in the competitions at the national and international levels. A professional shooting range is another sport a few institutes in India has and Ecole is one of them.

Sports are given extreme importance at Ecole which can be reflected in the student's performance. Ecoliers have represented the state-level basketball teams and have bagged best and most valuable player awards. Other sporting events include shooting, lawn tennis, soccer, table tennis, volleyball, etc.

In addition, the daily schedule also includes spiritual manifestation activities like meditation, yoga, nature walks, etc. Hence, promoting the holistic development of the students.

Ecole Globale International Girls' School has set an exemplary standard for the institutes on a global scale. It is undoubtedly one of the best and most sought-after schools in India. Since its inception in the year 2012, Ecole has evolved to become one of the fastest-growing institutes in the country with a radiant future and prospects.

The incarnation of a perfect woman is what Ecole strives to achieve. In the modern age, creating strong women leaders by breaking all the stereotypes, is the foremost goal of the institution.

This story is provided by Target Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor