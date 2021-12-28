Refunds of Rs 1.49 lakh crore issued to taxpayers so far this fiscal

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Tuesday it has issued over Rs 1.49 lakh crore in refunds to 1.45 crore taxpayers during the current financial year till December 27.

IT refund of Rs 50,793 crore was issued in 1,42,48,302 cases and corporate tax refund of Rs 98,504 crore in 2,19,357 cases including 1.07 crore refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to Rs 21,021.19 crore, the CBDT said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor