Registration is Open for the 2nd Edition of Hiranandani Thane Cyclothon on October 29

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: The 2nd edition of Hiranandani Thane Cyclothon will take place on Sunday, October 29, at Hiranandani Estate, Thane. Over 2000 cyclists are expected to participate in this exhilarating event organised by the Hiranandani Group.

The Cyclothon will feature three challenging cycling categories: 5 km, 15 km, and 30 km, commencing from and concluding at Hiranandani Estate. Also, a special category has been introduced from this edition for pro-cyclists who will cycle 1000km, 1500km and 2000km for this event. The culmination of this extraordinary journey will take place on the day of the event, with the final 30 kilometres adding to the excitement and challenge of the Cyclothon.

Kabir Rachure, a renowned ultra-distance cycling athlete, is the event's ambassador. He unveiled the medal and t-shirt of the event on Sunday. He will be gracing the occasion as the guest of honour, offering his valuable support to uplift the spirits of the participants in the Cyclothon. Anil Uchil, widely known as Bicycle Baba, will serve as the race director for the event. Both Anil Uchil and Kabir Rachure are esteemed figures globally, nationally recognised and highly respected for their substantial contributions to the cycling sport.

Beyond the exhilarating competition, this event also carries a significant environmental dimension. Last year, with the 'Rhyme For Earth' initiative, a successful attempt was made to create awareness about environmental degradation and bring behavioural change for a sustainable lifestyle. This year, the initiative leaps with larger ecological goals for a better tomorrow.

Prashin Jhobalia, VP - Marketing Strategy, House of Hiranandani, said, "House of Hiranandani has always been a staunch advocate for ecological balance and promoting a sustainable lifestyle. Our 'Rhyme for Earth' campaign made waves by spotlighting the urgent need to protect our planet from further degradation. In our latest endeavour, we are taking things up a notch higher. Our mission is to inspire a positive community-wide transformation for a better tomorrow.

In our highly anticipated 2nd edition of Cyclothon, we are gearing up for an even larger turnout than last year's impressive gathering of 1500+ cyclists who pedalled for the planet. This year, we aim to break the 2000+ mark, a testament to the growing commitment to our green pledge."

The event is open for registration; below mentioned are the places you can book yourself a place.

Registration details bit.ly/3PAlaDQ.

