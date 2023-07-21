Reliance Digital opens a new store at the prestigious Stratum @Venus Grounds

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 21: Venus Group of Companies proudly announces the grand opening of Reliance Digital’s latest store at the prominent commercial landmark, Stratum @Venus Grounds, located in the heart of Ahmedabad at Nehru Nagar.

The significant development marks a momentous occasion for Reliance Digital and Venus Group as they join forces to provide an unmatched retail experience to residents of Ahmedabad.

“We are thrilled to welcome Reliance Digital to Stratum @Venus Grounds. Reliance Digital’s decision to set up the store in this iconic property speaks volumes about the trust and confidence it places in Venus Group’s unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. Its presence also adds tremendous value to Stratum, and we are confident that its innovative and customer-centric approach will resonate well with our patrons,” said Mr Rajesh Vaswani, Director, Venus Group.

Spanning an impressive 20,000 square feet, the newly inaugurated Reliance Digital store is set to redefine the concept of technology and electronics retailing in Stratum, the prestigious commercial hub crafted by the Venus Group that has established itself as a symbol of excellence in the city. With its prime location and state-of-the-art infrastructure, Stratum provides an ideal setting for businesses to connect with their target audience and thrive.

Reliance Digital has 30+ stores in Gujarat and 13 in Ahmedabad. With an extensive collection of more than 5,000 products and 300 renowned brands, Reliance Digital is committed to personalising technology for every customer.

In addition, customers can look forward to the upcoming launch of Reliance Smart, a one-stop shop for groceries and daily essentials, further expanding the comprehensive retail ecosystem at Stratum.

The collaboration between Reliance Digital and Venus Group signifies a shared vision of delivering unparalleled shopping experiences. Both entities are committed to enhancing the city’s retail landscape by bringing the best brands and products under one roof.

