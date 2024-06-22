Reliance Foundation celebrates Olympic Day with 900 children through "Let's Move India" in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : The Reliance Foundation brought together 900 children for a memorable event under the "Let's Move India" initiative, part of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) global campaign to promote volunteerism and sports.

According to a press release, the event, held on Saturday, at Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) in Mumbai, provided a platform for children from disadvantaged communities across the city to engage in a day filled with sports, fun, and learning about the values of the Olympic movement.

The highlight of the event was a special meet-and-greet session with Shiva Keshavan, a six-time Winter Olympian, who shared his inspirational journey and emphasised the importance of Olympic values such as excellence, respect, and friendship. Keshavan, a celebrated athlete known for his achievements in luge, participated in a "move and groove" session with the children, encouraging them to embrace an active lifestyle.

The event featured a carnival-like atmosphere, with various sports and educational activities organised to instil the values of the Olympics.

The children, brimming with excitement, participated in activities including basketball, football shootouts, walking races, and fitness sessions. Art and drawing stations were also set up to provide a creative outlet for the young participants.

Over 200 volunteers from the Reliance ecosystem, representing different verticals of the company, played a crucial role in organising and overseeing the activities. Their involvement underscored the importance of community and volunteerism in fostering positive growth and healthy lifestyles among the children.

Shiva Keshavan, known for his dedication and sporting excellence, spoke to the children about the significance of physical activity and the lifelong benefits of embracing sports. He shared, "Reliance Foundation has always taken the lead in supporting the growth of the Olympic movement in India. Let's Move is a great way to help children understand the benefits of being physically active and how movement is medicine."

He added, "The kids were extremely enthusiastic, and their passion and energy were infectious. They had a lot of questions and will learn a lot from this experience. As an Olympian, I hold the Olympic values very close to my heart, and they are values that will serve the kids well in their lives too. I hope some of these kids are inspired to play sports actively and maybe even pursue a career in it."

Leandro Larrosa, Director of Digital Engagement and Marketing at the IOC, expressed his gratitude to the Reliance Foundation for their collaboration in the Let's Move initiative.

He said, "Thank you to the Reliance Foundation, for collaborating on the Let's Move initiative in India, and creating this opportunity for young people to meet and learn from an Olympian."

He added, "The initiative is all about encouraging people to embrace the joy of movement and an active lifestyle as the world warms up for Paris 2024 and we hope this will inspire more kids in India to join the fun of sport."

The Let's Move India campaign, spearheaded by the Reliance Foundation, aims to promote physical activity, inclusivity, and development among 10,000 children from disadvantaged communities across multiple cities in India in the coming weeks.

This initiative, supported by 500 Reliance volunteers, seeks to encourage healthier lifestyles and foster positive growth among the participating children.

