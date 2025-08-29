Reliance in collaboration with Google to transform AI adoption: Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Reliance Industries has partnered with Google to bring "world-class AI" in the country and reach every corner of India, announced Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani at their Annual General Meeting on Friday.

The partnership will help Reliance's businesses transform through the use of AI in energy, retail, telecom, and financial services.

Reliance will work with Google Cloud to establish a state-of-the-art, AI-focused cloud region dedicated to Reliance in Jamnagar. Google Cloud will bring world-class, latest-generation AI compute expertise, while Reliance will design, build, and power state-of-the-art cloud facilities.

"Through this partnership, we are marrying Reliance's proven capability to build world-class assets and execute at an India scale with Google's leading cloud and AI technologies so that developers, startups, and enterprises can innovate faster, operate more securely, and reach every corner of India," Ambani told the shareholders.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, speaking virtually, said they have long been investing in India's digital future.

"Our partnership with Reliance and Jio has been an important part of how we do them. Our work together over the last decade has helped bring affordable Internet access to millions, helping to power India's digital revolution," Pichai said.

"Now we are building on this to help shape the next leap with AI. The AI opportunity in India is advanced. It will transform every industry and organisation, from the largest enterprises to the smallest Kirana Store."

To support the AI adoption together, they are establishing a Jamnagar cloud region built for and dedicated to Reliance, Pichai said.

"It will bring world-class AI and compute from Google Cloud, powered by clean energy from Reliance and connected by Jio's advanced network."

"As Reliance's largest public cloud partner, Google Cloud is not only powering the company's mission-critical workloads, we are innovating with you on advanced AI initiatives and with Reliance and the Jio ecosystem, we are excited to put AI into the hands of more people and businesses so they can do extraordinary things as well," Pichai asserted.

