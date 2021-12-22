Reliance Jio's great plan, 75gb data, unlimited calling, free Netflix; check all benefits

Reliance Jio has increased the prices of its plans. As a result, even cheaper plans have become more expensive. In such a situation many users are opting for postpaid. If you also want to postpaid your number from prepaid then we are going to tell you the cheapest plan of Jio. Users get huge benefits in this plan. This plan is within your budget and may be best for you.

Jio's Rs 399 postpaid plan will give the user tremendous benefits. This is the cheapest plan of Jio Postpaid Plus. In this plan user gets 75GB data. In addition you get unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Also, there are additional benefits to the plan.

OTT platforms have become very popular in India. If you are spending money separately on OTT platform subscriptions, you do not need to, as Netflix and Amazon Prime subscriptions are available for free in this plan. The validity of this plan will be one month.

Speaking of Jio's prepaid plan, Jio has no Rs 399 plan. But there is a prepaid plan of Rs 419. In which the user gets 3GB of data per day. In addition unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day are available. This means that the plan will get a total of 84GB of data. But not available with Netflix or Amazon Prime subscription plans. Also, it gives the user access to Jio app.