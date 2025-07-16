Reliance's R|Elan circular design challenge 2025 unveils global finalists driving sustainable fashion innovation

New Delhi [India] July 16 : The R|Elan Circular Design Challenge (RCDC) 2025, India's premier sustainability award in fashion, has unveiled its global finalists across India, the UK, the EU, and APAC.

R|Elan is a brand of engineered fabrics and yarns developed by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

Organised by Reliance Industries' R|Elan, in partnership with the United Nations in India and Lakme Fashion Week, the challenge drew over 190 applications from 10+ countries, comprising a mix of organic entries and nominations through RCDC's global network.

According to the release, "Esteemed partners such as the British Council, Redress, Fondazione Sozzani, Fashion Revolution, and Estethica played a key role in identifying and amplifying talent from around the world."

Representing India are Varshne B (CRCLE), Radhesh Agrahari (Golden Feathers), and Rishabh Kumar (Farak).

Varshne B's CRCLE is a circular fashion and lifestyle brand committed to sustainability through a 360-degree approachfrom design to end-of-life, while Radhesh's Golden Feathers converts chicken feather waste into biodegradable, wool-like fibers. Rishabh's Farak highlights zero-carbon, electricity-free production through handspun organic cotton and natural dyes.

From the UK, Maximilian Raynor won for his innovative reuse of luxury deadstock and vegan materials, emphasizing rentals and near-zero waste. In the EU, Martina Boero's brand Cavia stood out with her artisanal reinterpretation of vintage materials. Jesica Pullo from Argentina, representing APAC & Beyond, impressed with BIOTICOan inclusive brand that upcycles plastic and industrial waste while employing individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Judged by industry leaders, including Vogue editors, designers, and sustainability experts, the finalists were evaluated on innovation, circularity, energy efficiency, and alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The initiative not only provides global visibility but also offers mentorship and strategic industry access.

Finalists will showcase their work at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in October. The winner will receive INR 15 lakh, a CDC Trophy, and a mentorship with Orsola De Castro's Estethica. The runner-up will be awarded INR 5 lakh.

