ReNew Energy's loss narrows to Rs 986 million from Rs 6,614 million

Leading renewable energy company ReNew Energy Global has posted a net loss of Rs 986 million for the quarter ended September 2022 (Q2 FY23), against Rs 6,614-million loss in the year-ago period (Q2 FY22). The company said it managed to narrow its loss due to higher revenues.

The company's total income (or total revenue) for Q2 FY23 was Rs 22,409 million, an increase of 5.1 per cent over Q2 FY22. The company in a statement said its adjusted operating profit or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q2 FY23 was Rs 18,209 million, an increase of 0.1 per cent over Q2 FY22.

Cash Flow to equity for the quarter under review was Rs 7,125 million, an increase of 4.7 per cent over Q2 FY22.

Days Sales Outstanding ended Q2 FY23 at 231 days, which is a 41-day improvement year-on-year and the company increased its cash by Rs 4,881 million through a reduction in accounts receivables during the quarter.

The Gurgaon-headquartered company said $300-million green bonds were redeemed during Q2 FY23. As of September 30, 2022, 50 per cent of total outstanding debt is local currency borrowing. A green bond is a type of debt security created for funding or re-funding projects contributing positively to the climate and/or ecosystem.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company's portfolio consisted of 13.4 GWs, a 30.8 per cent increase year on year. Approximately 1 GW of purchase power agreements were signed in the quarter, the renewable energy company said.

Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO, ReNew, said "ReNew continues to lead the energy transition in India and during the quarter, we signed 1 GW of purchase power agreements as a preferred partner for carbon-mitigation solutions. We have furthered our investments in capacity and our technology and analytics capabilities through acquiring shares of 3E, a leading SaaS solutions company in renewable energy and a new partnership with Norfund and KLP," and added that the core operations of the company continue to execute as expected this year and our continued access to affordable capital are enabling the company to capitalise on significant growth opportunities.

ReNew also said it entered into a partnership with Norfund, the Norwegian government's investment fund for developing countries, and KLP, Norway's largest pension company, to co-invest in ReNew's transmission projects. ReNew signed definitive documents to acquire shares in 3E, a software as a service (SaaS) solutions company offering asset performance management and analytics for renewable energy assets.

ReNew Power is one of India's leading renewable energy companies. Based in Gurugram, Haryana, it has an asset base of over 10 GW, with around 5 GW operational. ReNew Power operates over 110 projects across 18 states in India.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor