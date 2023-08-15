Renowned Artist Jatin Das, Champions of Fearless Journalism, Rajdeep Sardesai & Abhisar Sharma honoured with 2023 Bharatiya Manavata Vikas Puraskar

New Delhi (India), August 15: Abhisar Sharma, Rajdeep Sardesai and Jatin Das the recipients of IIPM’s 2023 Bharatiya Manavata Vikas Puraskar

This year’s edition of Bharatiya Manavata Vikas Puraskar (BMVP) witnessed a grand confluence of two very important occasions.

Established on August 12th 1973, it marked the celebration of India’s pioneering private B-School, IIPM’s Golden Jubilee. In addition, selected by a committee of twenty-four jury members, the power-packed morning also witnessed the conferring of BMVP awards for 2023. These stalwarts were felicitated with the BMVP award for their stellar work as humanitarian agents of art, culture, fearlessness and social change.

The Chief Guest and first Awardee of the morning was renowned Indian painter, sculptor and muralist Jatin Das. The Guests of Honour for the day and the next awardees were renowned Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and the face of Independent Media Abhisar Sharma— needless to say, for their honest and fearless Journalism. Renowned Doctors Dinesh Khullar and Rommel Tickoo were also honoured for their highest commitment to Medical Profession. The final two awardees were Sujo John and Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee for the tremendous social impact they have been creating with their work in the areas of Human Trafficking and Art & Culture.

The other Guests of Honour were the Former Dean of FMS Dr. J. K. Mitra, and Amit Sawhney, MD of Nippon Global, Spain.

The event also witnessed CMOs and CXOs from India Inc. getting the 4Ps B&M, Business & Marketing Excellence Awards and HR Trainers and Heads being honoured with the Human Factor HR Excellence Awards.

The annual Dr. N. R. Chatterjee Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award for The Most Influential B-School Dean of India went to Dr. M.P. Gupta, Former Dean of FMS, Delhi. The annual Dr. Malay Chaudhuri Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award for Impacting Lives Through Education went to Mrs. Ratna Chaudhuri, the Founder Registrar of IIPM.

More than 60 IIPM Alumni were awarded the Power Alumni Awards for their exceptional journey.

