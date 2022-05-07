RERA Kerala penalises luxury construction firm Sobha Limited

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Kerala has imposed financial penalties on luxury construction company Sobha Limited for non-compliance of norms and delay in a project in the state.

An adjudicator appointed by Kerala RERA has issued an order to Sobha Limited to pay its customer Kuriachan Kuriakose, a villa owner in 'Sobha Bela Encosta' project located at Kozhikode, Kerala, compensation to the tune of Rs 33 lakh.

Out of the total Rs 33 lakh compensation, Rs 21 lakh is in respect of the customer's claim for non-compliance by the builder in providing one of the two access roads promised through the key plan attached to the agreement signed by the two parties.

Another compensation of Rs 6 lakh is ordered to be paid in respect of approximately two years of delay in registration of the villa in the name of the customer. The interest, on the award amounts for the period since they became due, constitutes the remaining Rs 6 lakh.

"The respondent is directed to pay compensation to the complainant, with respect to non-opening of the second access to the project, to the tune of Rs 21,09,765 with simple interest at the rate of 14 per cent from 11 March 2020 till the date of actual payment of realisation," Kerala RERA Adjudicating Officer retired Judge T U Mathukutty said in the order.

The Adjudicating Officer has ordered Sobha Limited to pay the compensation to the customer within one month of the order, which was issued on 4th May. Advocate John Varghese represented the customer before the Kerala RERA Adjudicator.

"The respondent shall pay the amount as ordered above to the complainant within one month from today, failing which the complainant is at liberty to proceed against the respondent and its assets to recover the amount so due, by executing this decree in accordance with the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act and Kerala Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules," Mathukutty noted in the order.

( With inputs from ANI )

