Reseal.in felicitates winners of Maharashtra Udyojakta Puraskar 2022

The Reseal Market Research and Film Company - Reseal.in (www.reseal.in ), which has a presence in research, branding, media, and films, organised an award ceremony at Nashik on April 12 to felicitate the winners of the Maharashtra Udyojakta Puraskar 2022.

The prestigious awards are aimed at recognising the efforts of individuals who have made an immense contribution to the field of business, industry, real estate, fashion, agriculture, banking, IT, foods, and many more in the state of Maharashtra. The awards were given at the hands of famous actress Tejaswani Pandit in the presence of Reseal.in Founder & CEO Sudhir Pathade and Bharat ATM CEO Ram Shriram.

With its state-of-the-art facilities and experience of over a decade, Reseal.in handles research projects of every size and scale, making it the preferred researcher for leading companies. It has established a strong presence in India, and a global footprint across Asia, The Middle East, The UK, and other emerging markets.

The winning categories and winners of Maharashtra Udyojakta Puraskar 2022 include:

One of the Leading Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers In Maharashtra - Sainik Engineering Works

Most Trusted & Promising Software Company In Maharashtra - AP Corporation

Most Demanding EV Chargers & Charging Stations Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - ASR Energy Solutions Systems

Most Innovative Insecticide, Fertiliser & PGR Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - Orchid Crop Science

Best Banking Services Provider In Maharashtra - Suryoday Urban

Most Trusted Agricultural Products Manufacturing Company In Sangli - Shukmani Group of Companies

Best Women Entrepreneur Of The Year - Harshala Tamboli

Most Trusted Real Estate Company In Maharashtra - Rohit Rajendra Narvade

Excellence in Rolling Shutter Manufacturing & Furniture Manufacturing - Tultech Group Of Industries

One of The Best Electrical Automation Products Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - Flowtork Controls Pvt Ltd. Pune

Superlative Business Person Of the Year - Omkar Vivek Pisal

Premium Quality Clothing Manufacturing & Supplier Company In Maharashtra - Kunal Rajendra Phadke

Most Popular Restaurant In Ahmednagar Rural - Hotel Kuber

Most Leading Banking Services Provider In Maharashtra - Saraswat Urban Multicity Nidhi Limited

One Of The Fastest Growing Brand In Confectionery Products In Maharashtra - The Daily Baker

Most Creative Handmade Jewelry Wholesaler & Manufacturer In Maharashtra - Shonan Ghare

Youngest Female Entrepreneur Of The Year - Swapnaja R. Bhandurge

One Of The Leading Outsourcing Management Company In Maharashtra - Andras India Services Pvt. Ltd.

One Of The Leading Clothing Brand In Maharashtra - Paveo

Most Popular Veg & Non-veg Restaurant In Pune - Hotel Borul Atithi

Excellence In Sweaters & School Uniform Manufacturing - M/s Prassana Enterprises

Best Make Up Artist In North Maharashtra - Swati Milind Oak

Best Social & Industrial Leadership Icon Of Maharashtra - Mr. Jaidev M. Akkalkote

Most Creative Beauty Salon Academy - Anita M. Iralapalle

Best Bakery In Baramati - Baramati Bakers

Most Popular Solar Water Heater Manufacturer In Maharashtra - Navnath Sayaji Dongare

Most Popular Agri Products Manufacturer & Supplier In Maharashtra - Jaykisan Krushi Udyog

Most Popular Garments Wholesaler & Supplier In Maharashtra - Nikhil Ranjendra Gandhi

Most Popular Electrical Battery Services Provider In Jalna - Mama Bhanje Battery

Most Popular T-Shirts Printing Franchise Provider In Maharashtra - Aniket Vinod Nawghare

Most Popular Organic Fertilizer Supplier In Maharashtra - Anushka Agro Agency

One Of The Leading Stock Market Coaching Institute In Maharashtra - Marathi Udhyojak

Most Creative Interior & Exterior Designer Company In Maharashtra - Swastik Designers & Planners

Most Innovative Water Conditioner Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - Vilas Pandharinath Bagate

Most Creative Commercial & Residential Interior Designer In Maharashtra - Shreya Mahajan Architects

Most Promising Event Management Company In Aurangabad - Blue Flare Events

One Of The Reputed Manufacturers & Services Provider Of Elevators In Maharashtra - Smash Elevators

Most Popular Beauty Brand Ventures In Krushnakali Make Up Studio Dhule

Most Promising Financial Services Provider In Vani - Chetan Anandrao Aglawe

Most Demanding Plastic Bags & Pond Liner Sheets Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - Shivraj Plastic

Most Popular Wire & Plastic Industry - Mahalaxmi Wire & Plastic Industries

Most Popular Jewelry Shop In Solapur - Karajgikar Jewellers

Most Popular Sheet Metal Trading Company In Maharashtra - Hi-Tech Agro Solutions

Most Demanding AV, CCTV & Biometric System Solutions Provider In Maharashtra - Aryan Infotech

Most Trusted Ayurvedic Products Manufacturer & Supplier In Maharashtra - Atreya Ayurvedic V Van Aushadhalay

Most Popular Pakoda Brand & Franchise Provider In Maharashtra - Proper Pakoda

Most Popular GFRC Products Manufacturer In Maharashtra - Golden Concretes

Most Popular Logistic & Transport Company In Maharashtra - NLPL Cargo LLP

Most Promising Executive Company - Siddhi & Associates

Best Make Up Studio In Pune - Ujjawala Raju Awate

Best Jewelry Manufacturer & Retailer In Kolhapur - Goldie Gold Jewellers

Most Creative Wooden Furniture - Smart Furniture

Most Popular Abacus Coaching Institute & Education Model Franchise Provider In Maharashtra - Rajashri Rajiv Patil

Most Leading Youth Business Empowerment Company In Maharashtra - Dondekar Agro Solution Pvt. Ltd

Most Promising Innovation In Maharashtra Natural Vitamin E - Orah Nutrichem Pvt. Ltd.

Most Leading Festival Items Manufacturer & Exporter In Maharashtra - Chintamani Creations

Most Promising Nidhi Company In Maharashtra - Shriramg Urban Nidhi Limited

Most Popular Business Ventures In Maharashtra - Sai Group Of Industries

Most Popular Career & Business Success Coach - Shalakah Gangal

Best Multistate Co-Operative Credit Society In Maharashtra- The Shivsamarth Multistate Co. Op. Credit Society Ltd.

Most Popular Fruits & Vegetable Export Company In Maharashtra - Diamond Agro Export

Most Popular Construction Company In Sangli - Mankoji Construction Pvt. Ltd.

Most Popular Agriculture Product Trading Company In Maharashtra - M.G. Krushidhan Agrotech Pvt. Ltd

