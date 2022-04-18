Reseal.in felicitates winners of Maharashtra Udyojakta Puraskar 2022
By ANI | Published: April 18, 2022 06:06 PM2022-04-18T18:06:32+5:302022-04-18T18:15:02+5:30
The Reseal Market Research and Film Company - Reseal.in (www.reseal.in ), which has a presence in research, branding, media, and films, organised an award ceremony at Nashik on April 12 to felicitate the winners of the Maharashtra Udyojakta Puraskar 2022.
The prestigious awards are aimed at recognising the efforts of individuals who have made an immense contribution to the field of business, industry, real estate, fashion, agriculture, banking, IT, foods, and many more in the state of Maharashtra. The awards were given at the hands of famous actress Tejaswani Pandit in the presence of Reseal.in Founder & CEO Sudhir Pathade and Bharat ATM CEO Ram Shriram.
With its state-of-the-art facilities and experience of over a decade, Reseal.in handles research projects of every size and scale, making it the preferred researcher for leading companies. It has established a strong presence in India, and a global footprint across Asia, The Middle East, The UK, and other emerging markets.
The winning categories and winners of Maharashtra Udyojakta Puraskar 2022 include:
One of the Leading Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers In Maharashtra - Sainik Engineering Works
Most Trusted & Promising Software Company In Maharashtra - AP Corporation
Most Demanding EV Chargers & Charging Stations Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - ASR Energy Solutions Systems
Most Innovative Insecticide, Fertiliser & PGR Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - Orchid Crop Science
Best Banking Services Provider In Maharashtra - Suryoday Urban
Most Trusted Agricultural Products Manufacturing Company In Sangli - Shukmani Group of Companies
Best Women Entrepreneur Of The Year - Harshala Tamboli
Most Trusted Real Estate Company In Maharashtra - Rohit Rajendra Narvade
Excellence in Rolling Shutter Manufacturing & Furniture Manufacturing - Tultech Group Of Industries
One of The Best Electrical Automation Products Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - Flowtork Controls Pvt Ltd. Pune
Superlative Business Person Of the Year - Omkar Vivek Pisal
Premium Quality Clothing Manufacturing & Supplier Company In Maharashtra - Kunal Rajendra Phadke
Most Popular Restaurant In Ahmednagar Rural - Hotel Kuber
Most Leading Banking Services Provider In Maharashtra - Saraswat Urban Multicity Nidhi Limited
One Of The Fastest Growing Brand In Confectionery Products In Maharashtra - The Daily Baker
Most Creative Handmade Jewelry Wholesaler & Manufacturer In Maharashtra - Shonan Ghare
Youngest Female Entrepreneur Of The Year - Swapnaja R. Bhandurge
One Of The Leading Outsourcing Management Company In Maharashtra - Andras India Services Pvt. Ltd.
One Of The Leading Clothing Brand In Maharashtra - Paveo
Most Popular Veg & Non-veg Restaurant In Pune - Hotel Borul Atithi
Excellence In Sweaters & School Uniform Manufacturing - M/s Prassana Enterprises
Best Make Up Artist In North Maharashtra - Swati Milind Oak
Best Social & Industrial Leadership Icon Of Maharashtra - Mr. Jaidev M. Akkalkote
Most Creative Beauty Salon Academy - Anita M. Iralapalle
Best Bakery In Baramati - Baramati Bakers
Most Popular Solar Water Heater Manufacturer In Maharashtra - Navnath Sayaji Dongare
Most Popular Agri Products Manufacturer & Supplier In Maharashtra - Jaykisan Krushi Udyog
Most Popular Garments Wholesaler & Supplier In Maharashtra - Nikhil Ranjendra Gandhi
Most Popular Electrical Battery Services Provider In Jalna - Mama Bhanje Battery
Most Popular T-Shirts Printing Franchise Provider In Maharashtra - Aniket Vinod Nawghare
Most Popular Organic Fertilizer Supplier In Maharashtra - Anushka Agro Agency
One Of The Leading Stock Market Coaching Institute In Maharashtra - Marathi Udhyojak
Most Creative Interior & Exterior Designer Company In Maharashtra - Swastik Designers & Planners
Most Innovative Water Conditioner Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - Vilas Pandharinath Bagate
Most Creative Commercial & Residential Interior Designer In Maharashtra - Shreya Mahajan Architects
Most Promising Event Management Company In Aurangabad - Blue Flare Events
One Of The Reputed Manufacturers & Services Provider Of Elevators In Maharashtra - Smash Elevators
Most Popular Beauty Brand Ventures In Krushnakali Make Up Studio Dhule
Most Promising Financial Services Provider In Vani - Chetan Anandrao Aglawe
Most Demanding Plastic Bags & Pond Liner Sheets Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - Shivraj Plastic
Most Popular Wire & Plastic Industry - Mahalaxmi Wire & Plastic Industries
Most Popular Jewelry Shop In Solapur - Karajgikar Jewellers
Most Popular Sheet Metal Trading Company In Maharashtra - Hi-Tech Agro Solutions
Most Demanding AV, CCTV & Biometric System Solutions Provider In Maharashtra - Aryan Infotech
Most Trusted Ayurvedic Products Manufacturer & Supplier In Maharashtra - Atreya Ayurvedic V Van Aushadhalay
Most Popular Pakoda Brand & Franchise Provider In Maharashtra - Proper Pakoda
Most Popular GFRC Products Manufacturer In Maharashtra - Golden Concretes
Most Popular Logistic & Transport Company In Maharashtra - NLPL Cargo LLP
Most Promising Executive Company - Siddhi & Associates
Best Make Up Studio In Pune - Ujjawala Raju Awate
Best Jewelry Manufacturer & Retailer In Kolhapur - Goldie Gold Jewellers
Most Creative Wooden Furniture - Smart Furniture
Most Popular Abacus Coaching Institute & Education Model Franchise Provider In Maharashtra - Rajashri Rajiv Patil
Most Leading Youth Business Empowerment Company In Maharashtra - Dondekar Agro Solution Pvt. Ltd
Most Promising Innovation In Maharashtra Natural Vitamin E - Orah Nutrichem Pvt. Ltd.
Most Leading Festival Items Manufacturer & Exporter In Maharashtra - Chintamani Creations
Most Promising Nidhi Company In Maharashtra - Shriramg Urban Nidhi Limited
Most Popular Business Ventures In Maharashtra - Sai Group Of Industries
Most Popular Career & Business Success Coach - Shalakah Gangal
Best Multistate Co-Operative Credit Society In Maharashtra- The Shivsamarth Multistate Co. Op. Credit Society Ltd.
Most Popular Fruits & Vegetable Export Company In Maharashtra - Diamond Agro Export
Most Popular Construction Company In Sangli - Mankoji Construction Pvt. Ltd.
Most Popular Agriculture Product Trading Company In Maharashtra - M.G. Krushidhan Agrotech Pvt. Ltd
