Retailers seek technology platform to stay competitive amid quick commerce boom

New Delhi [India], December 24 : The Federation of Retailer Association of India (FRAI), a representative body of lakhs of micro, small and medium retailers, organised an event in the national capital on Tuesday, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced technology support from the government for kirana stores.

They argued that such support would enable the kirana stores to remain competitive amidst the increasing competition from quick commerce companies like Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit or Zepto.

The retailers under FRAI called upon the government to provide local kirana stores with a technology platform that would allow them to compete on equal terms with quick commerce players, creating a level playing field.

The retailers acknowledged the shift in consumer preferences towards faster delivery and competitive pricing and expressed their willingness to adopt new technologies, become more efficient and provide better services to the customer. They also stressed that without government support for a level the playing field, it would be difficult for small retailers to compete with the deep resources of larger e-commerce players.

At the event, FRAI members said they highlighted the growing threat of organised players and emphasized that the rise of e-commerce and quick commerce platforms is putting the very existence of traditional kirana stores at risk.

These retailers, as per the FRAI, have already suffered humungous financial setbacks in the last couple of years and are barely managing to sustain livelihood in the given the high inflationary condition.

Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, was present at the event, supporting the cause of the kirana stores.

"The government, under his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) leadership, is fully attuned to the challenges faced by small retailers and is committed to addressing their needs. I also fully understand the difficulties that kirana stores are facing due to the rise of quick commerce players," the Member of Parliament from BJP said, as per the FRAI statement.

"Today is Bharatiya Grahak Divas and I believe that both the shopkeeper and the consumers are two sides of the same coin. For shopkeepers, it is crucial to stay updated and embrace all channels to meet the evolving expectations of customers. I am committed to ensuring that traders and kirana store owners receive the best digital tools to connect with their customers, enabling them to modernize, update, and computerize their businesses for the future," he added.

National Consumer Day, celebrated annually on December 24, highlights the importance of consumer rights in India.

Speaking at the event, Gulab Khoda, joint secretary, Federation of Retailers Association of India said that quick commerce companies are eating into the business of kirana Stores. Khoda also argued that discounts offered by the quick commerce players cannot be matched by the local grocery store.

