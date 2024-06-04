Rethink HR Conclave 2024: A Thriving Discussion on Trust, Tech, and Talent

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: The 5th Annual RethinkHR Conclave 2024, a leading human resources event hosted by Sapphire Connect, concluded successfully on May 24th at the Hyatt Pune. The event focused on exploring the future of HR and left attendees feeling inspired and equipped to navigate the evolving landscape shaped by trust, technology, and talent.

Themed "Trust, Tech, and Talent: Navigating the New Frontiers," the one-day conclave brought together industry leaders, HR professionals, and experts from diverse sectors. They shared valuable insights, strategies, and best practices to help HR professionals excel in the new work environment. Attendees engaged in thought-provoking discussions on the latest trends in HR technology, talent management, and building trust within organizations. The event also featured interactive workshops and networking sessions, fostering collaboration and innovation among participants. The event featured 10+ partners, 20+ speakers, over 200+ attendees from 100 + corporates making it the largest HR conclave in the city of Pune.

The conclave also provided a platform for partnerships and collaborations through Speed Connect, an exclusive speed dating platform for partners that ran simultaneously. Over 70+ MOUs were signed among 75+ employment partners, 80+ recruitment agencies, and 40+ academic partners.

The event commenced with a powerful opening address by Ashish Gaikwad, President of Industrial Automation at Honeywell India. Ashish emphasized the importance of fostering trust and retaining talent by encouraging employee innovation within the organization. He highlighted the evolving nature of talent and the need for HR strategies to adapt to the new generation of employees.

"We acquire talent with our technology, and we retain them by encouraging them to create startups within the organization," said Ashish, acknowledging the changing dynamics of trust in a globalized world.

The CEO Panel Discussion explored "Leadership and Change Management: Strategies for Effective Leadership in Times of Transformation." Rajesh Bharatiya, Co-Founder and CEO of Peoplefy stressed the importance of clear communication. "Crystal clear communication is key," he stated, emphasizing the need to communicate the purpose and objectives of any transformation effectively.

Dr. Shubhada Karande, Occupational Therapist & Ergonomic Consultant at Godrej Interio, delivered a special address on "Ergonomics Training for Employees." She shared valuable insights on optimizing workplace ergonomics to enhance employee well-being and productivity. Dr. Karande demonstrated how workplace discomfort can have long-term effects and offered strategies to mitigate them.

Dr. Karande underscored the connection between workplace discomfort and its potential to reduce employee performance and increase absenteeism. Through a series of practical demonstrations, she illustrated various ergonomic strategies and interventions that organizations can implement to create a healthier, more comfortable work environment.

A Fireside Chat on "Future-Proofing Talent: Strategies for Seamless Onboarding, Reskilling, and Upskilling in HR" featured Bijuraj Balakrishnan, HR Director at Dassault Systemes, and Nisha Karkera, Head Of Talent Management & Training Academy at SKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited ."I think post-induction follow-up is crucial," said Nisha Karkera, highlighting the importance of integrating new hires into the organization.

We conducted a Masterclass on "Leveraging Technology for Inclusive Leadership" The session empowered attendees with strategies to foster a culture of diversity and inclusion using technology.

The other eminent speakers who graced the event were Gopikrishnan Konnanath, President, Cybage Software, Madhusudhana R. Gollapudi, Managing Director of Digital Development Centre, Vinayak Patil, Head HR, Kirloskar, Capita, Archana Srivastava, Head HR, India, TE Connectivity Rahul Bagale, Group HR Head, Force Motors, Bensely Zachariah, Global Head of Human Resources - Fulcrum Digital, Farzeen Khan Chief Human Resource Officer, Being Human Clothing, Razia Sheikh, Director - Recruitment, Synechron and Mahesh Joshi, Human Resource Director & CHRO, Honeywell.

Sudhir Patro, Business Head of HCL Healthcare, delivered an insightful session on the importance of continuity of care at three levels: individual, service, and specialized care. "Product is an outcome of how you think and what you want to solve a problem. But continuity of care is all about how you want to provide care. This is in three levels, the individual or persona level, service level, and specialized care."

The conclave concluded with a heartfelt thank you to all the speakers, panellists, moderators, organizers, partners, and attendees who contributed to the event's success.

Rishi Kapoor, Partner and Business Head at Sapphire Connect, emphasized the vital role of human capital in his statement: "Despite HR's critical importance, it often remains undervalued within the corporate hierarchy. HR must claim its rightful place alongside finance and strategy as a key driver of organizational success. In today's fast-paced business landscape, a strategic, mindful, and human-centric approach to HR is not just necessary but imperative. We eagerly anticipate a stronger and more successful Rethink HR Conclave on July 26th in Delhi." For more information please email us at info@sapphireconnect.in

