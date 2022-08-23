Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj gets additional charge of corporate affairs
By ANI | Published: August 23, 2022 12:21 AM 2022-08-23T00:21:16+5:30 2022-08-23T00:30:02+5:30
Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance has been given additional charge of Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance has been given additional charge of Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
He will have the additional charge till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier, an official order said.
Tarun Bajaj is 1988 batch Haryna cadre lAS officer.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app