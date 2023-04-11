Revolutionary healer Dr. Avanii Rajadhyaksha makes World Record for teaching maximum healing subjects

New Delhi (India), April 11: On April 8th, 2023, Dr. Avanii Rajadhyaksha was awarded by World Records India (WRI) for being the youngest person to teach the maximum number of healing subjects. The ceremony was held at the Regenza Hotel in Vashi, Mumbai, and was attended by over 800 people. WRI is India’s first world record organization managed by the Genius Foundation, a non-profit registered charitable trust under the Indian Registration Act, India, Govt. of India, founded by Mr. Paavan Solanki, the founder of President and Mr. Deepak Mashru, Chief Advisor and Patrons.

The esteemed award was presented to Dr. Avanii in the presence of distinguished guests, including Dr. Sebastian Mendes, who serves as the Vice Chancellor of Euro Asian University, Dr. Sigit Canhoyo, who holds the position of Rector at Cambridge Digital University, Mr. Gerishom Wakoli, who is the Asian representative of Central Christian University. Advocate Jayashri Akolkar, Vice President of All India Federation of Women Lawyers, LT. COL. Suresh Dharnia, an Ex-army Lieutenant Colonel, Dr. Ashok Yende, who formerly held the position of Professor and Head Director (Law) at the University of Mumbai, and DA. Shubhadeep Sinha, who is the Senior Vice President and Medical Director at Hetero Drugs, was also present on occasion.

Dr. Avanii Rajadhyaksha is a revolutionary healer who has incorporated modern-day technology into spirituality. She has invented two spiritual devices, the Chakra Balancing IH and Aura Cleansing IH, and created numerous bite-size meditation videos, such as meditation for cancer patients, healing your loved ones, energizing & cleansing meditations, and many more. She is also among the very few teachers who teach this knowledge in other languages, such as Marathi and Hindi, in addition to English. She is the owner and founder of the Infinite Healing® Institute, which is ISO certified. Dr. Avanii holds an Honorary Ph.D. (U.K.) and is a doctor in Alternative Medicines who also teaches these healing modalities to everyone, from the common man to a budding healer.

This isn’t Dr. Avanii’s first accolade. In 2015, she was awarded the “Gem of Alternative Medicines” by IBAM Institute, and she was nominated for the Bach memorial award and two other awards in the same year. She was awarded the BCGN award for creating the best healing course in 2019 and received the “Women’s Achievement Award” by Navbharat Times in 2021. This year, she was declared the “Bharat Shri Gaurav Sanman” in Delhi for her work in healing.

Aside from her healing work, Dr. Avanii has also made a name for herself as a theatre actor, having performed in many Marathi, Hindi, and Gujarati plays since the age of 12. She has also worked in Marathi and Hindi serials and is still a dubbing artist, lending her voice to films and cartoon characters. Most of the Hindi and Marathi IVRS for Vodafone, BSNL, MTNL, and Airtel is in her voice. She recently gave her voice as a narrator in an international web series, “Settled,” which has already been released on Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, she has been trained in Bharatanatyam and folk dance for ten years and has been a celebrity trainer.

Dr. Avanii’s tireless work in the field of healing has not gone unnoticed, and she continues to inspire people around the world with her innovative and modern approach to spirituality. Her many accomplishments and awards only serve to cement her place as a leader in her field, and her dedication to helping others through her teachings and spiritual devices has made a lasting impact on countless individuals.

You can find her as a trainer for spiritual and life skills for an app https://gyaan.com/

