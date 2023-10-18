Revolutionising Industries: AI's Impact on Digital Marketing in Healthcare, Pharma, Food, Real Estate, Travel, and Education

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 18: Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming industries around the world, including India. AI has had a significant impact on the digital marketing landscape, allowing businesses to:

AI-powered analytics platforms can help businesses identify ideal consumers and understand their wants and needs. This information can then be used to create marketing campaigns that are more likely to resonate with the target audience because they are highly targeted.

AI can be used to personalise every aspect of a consumer's journey, from the website content they view to the email marketing campaigns they receive. This can help businesses strengthen relationships with customers and build loyalty.

Many repetitive and time-consuming marketing tasks, such as social media posting, email marketing, and lead generation, can be automated with AI. This allows marketers to focus on more strategic efforts.

According to Advit Sahdev, In India, AI is being used to revolutionise digital marketing in the following specific ways:

Healthcare

* The use of AI-based chatbots to support patients 24/7 and answer their health-related questions.

* AI-powered personalised treatment plans are being developed to help doctors provide the best possible care to patients.

* To accelerate the drug discovery process and improve clinical trial design, AI-based clinical trial platforms are used.

Pharma

* Large amounts of data are analysed by AI-based drug discovery platforms to identify potential new drug targets and predict the effectiveness and safety of new drugs.

* AI-powered personalised marketing campaigns are being developed to provide relevant information about new drugs and treatments to healthcare professionals.

-AI-powered chatbots are being used to answer doctors' questions about new drugs and treatments, and help them prescribe the right medications for patients.

Food

* Food personalization apps powered by artificial intelligence can track users' dietary needs and preferences to suggest recipes and restaurants they might like.

* To detect and prevent infectious diseases, AI-based food safety solutions are being developed.

* AI-powered supply chain optimization platforms are used to predict demand and route products to the appropriate location and time, thereby reducing food waste and improving food safety.

Real Estate

* Real estate portals powered by artificial intelligence can connect buyers and sellers based on their preferences and budgets.

* AI-powered predictive pricing models are being developed to help homeowners and real estate agents accurately price their properties.

* Real estate agents can now focus on more strategic activities, such as nurturing client relationships and negotiating deals, with tools that automate the creation and review of potential customers using artificial intelligence.

Travel

* AI-powered travel planning apps can monitor users' travel preferences and budgets to suggest destinations, flights, hotels, and activities they might enjoy.

* The use AI-powered chatbots to answer travellers' questions and help them plan their trips.

* With AI-powered price optimization tools, travel companies can predict demand and adjust prices accordingly to maximise profits.

Education

* AI-powered learning platforms can adapt to each student's unique learning style and pace, delivering a more efficient and personalised learning experience.

* AI-powered early warning systems are being developed to identify students at risk of falling behind, so instructors can give them the additional support they need.

* AI-powered administrative automation tools are used to automate tasks such as grading assignments and lesson planning, allowing teachers to focus on teaching and interacting with students.

Predictions For The Near Future: It is evident that AI will continue to have a significant impact on digital marketing in India in the future. Here are a few audacious forecasts:

* The primary driver of personalization will be AI, it is currently used to personalise many aspects of the digital marketing experience, but in the future, AI will be able to personalise every aspect of the consumer journey, from the content displayed to the products recommended.

* AI will facilitate marketing in real time. AI will be able to analyse customer data in real-time and identify opportunities to target customers with pertinent marketing messages at the precise moment when they are most receptive. For instance, a marketing platform powered by AI could identify a consumer who has recently browsed a travel website and then send them a personalised travel offer via email.

* AI will further automate marketing duties. Numerous marketing duties, such as social media posting, email marketing, and lead generation, are already being automated by AI. It will be able to automate even more marketing duties in the future, including content creation and campaign optimisation. This will enable marketers to focus on more strategic endeavours, such as brand strategy development and consumer persona creation.

* AI will increase the measurability of marketing and can also be used to track and analyse the results of marketing campaigns in real time, providing marketers with valuable insights into what is working and what is not. This data can then be used to improve future campaigns.

* AI will create new creative opportunities and can be used to generate new marketing campaigns and creative content ideas. For example, AI-powered tools can be used to create personalised product recommendations, email campaigns, and social media posts. This can help businesses develop more engaging and successful marketing campaigns.

"In India, AI is transforming digital marketing globally. By automating tasks, personalising customer experiences, and providing insights into customer behaviour, AI enables businesses to reach their target audiences more effectively. As AI continues to develop, we can expect even more innovative and revolutionary applications of AI in the digital marketing landscape," said Advit Sahdev, digital marketing and performance marketing expert.

Here are some other perspectives on the future of artificial intelligence in digital marketing in India:

* AI will play an important role in the development of the metaverse. Metaverse is a virtual environment in which individuals can interact with each other and with digital objects. In the Metaverse, AI will be used to create more realistic and immersive experiences. For example, AI-powered avatars can be used for customer service or sales presentations.

* AI will be used to create new advertising formats. For example, AI-based advertising can be tailored to each user's interests and preferences. and can also be used to create interactive and engaging ads that are more likely to attract user attention.

* AI will be used to improve the overall consumer experience. For example, AI-powered chatbots can be used to provide 24/7 customer service.

* Additionally, AI can be used to personalise product recommendations and solve customer problems effectively. AI has the potential to completely transform digital marketing in India. By making marketing more personalised, effective and measurable, AI can help businesses reach their target audiences and grow their operations.

