Revolutionizing Photography and Creating Opportunities Worldwide

New Delhi [India], June 7: VsnapU has been making waves in the Photography industry since its inception. It has an innovative platform approach to book photographers, for capturing and preserving cherished moments. The company has transformed how people book photographers, offering online booking of photography services for personal milestones like Marriage, Maternity, or Baby shoots, as well as business needs like product photography, video advertisements, and online content. VsnapU recently gained recognition when it appeared on Shark Tank Season 2, and was much appreciated for showcasing its journey and technology approach to photography.

Building a Revolutionary Company

The idea behind VsnapU originated from the realization that photography is now an essential part of modern life. VsnapU identified an increasing demand for reliable and accessible photography services for personal milestones as well as for businesses showcasing their events and products online. Previously, people relied on personal references to find photographers due to limited online booking options.

VsnapU's journey began in a small town, Raipur, when founder Parminder left his travel company to conduct a successful test run in the scenic town of Munnar. With the support of tech genius Kaushik Singh, shoots were sold at sightseeing locations. The concept grew, and IIM Bangalore pivoted the model to B2B, reducing customer acquisition costs while securing long-term sales.

That is when the other founder - Taranbir, joined to lead the operations and growth, initially running VsnapU alongside his job - before operating full-time from his apartment's dining hall in Gurgaon with the first two salaried employees and an intern. Together, they embarked on a mission to revolutionize the photography industry.

VsnapU's innovative approach and extensive network of photographers attracted projects from unicorns such as MakeMyTrip (MMT), Zomato, Oyo, and Swiggy. The company's seamless integration of photography services with technology delivered exceptional results for clients across India.

When a speed breaker came in the form of COVID, VsnapU leveraged it by launching the resort photography experience with the help of Anshu Sharma - who was also seen on the show, where people could book a photographer for their travel memories right from hotels like Taj, Hyatt, Leela, Marriot, and more.

The Journey to Shark Tank

The journey to Shark Tank came with its fair share of challenges. Taran had initially applied for the first season with a focus on the business's commercials, but it was the unique story of two entrepreneurs from a small town doing business globally that caught the attention of the producers and got them selected for Shark Tank Indian Season 2. The VsnapU team went through multiple rounds of presentations and pitches, resulting in a nail-biting session in front of the Sharks at Yashraj Studios in Mumbai. Even though they did not secure funding, their pitch left a lasting impression on the Sharks, leading to collaborations with Aman and Peyush for their personal shoots as well as their professional ecosystems.

Creating Ripples in the Industry

The exposure on Shark Tank India Season 2 proved to be a turning point for VsnapU. The company witnessed an overwhelming response of over 4,500 queries in three days, establishing VsnapU as a go-to and trusted platform for photography requirements such as business shoots, weddings, and even corporate assignments, realizing the quality and convenience VsnapU offered. This is being lead by Harneh who has recently joined the company with stakes and has expertise in scaling online sales.

It was just before Shark Tank that VsnapU had raised their second round of investment via IPV, and the marketing of Shark Tank allowed them to effectively allocate funds for growth and development. The rapid expansion saw the team double in size from 30 to 60+ people within two months of their Shark Tank appearance. This growth enabled VsnapU to provide efficient and seamless services to its growing customer base.

VsnapU's monthly revenue was 15 lakhs when they recorded for Shark Tank, and before their national TV appearance, it had already reached 30 lakhs. Sales are expected to skyrocket in the coming quarter, with an expected average of 70 lakhs per month as word spreads about the unique photography experiences provided by VsnapU.

The VsnapU team leveraged social media platforms' power to engage with potential customers by actively responding to inquiries and building strong relationships. This proactive approach helped solidify VsnapU's position as a reliable and trusted photography platform.

With a few clicks, businesses and customers can book talented photographers on a trusted platform, benefiting customers and creating global opportunities for photographers to connect with those seeking their expertise.

Final Thoughts

VsnapU's journey from a small startup to a prominent player in the photography industry is a testament to the team's innovative approach, dedication, and resilience. Despite being unable to secure funding on Shark Tank, VsnapU turned heads with its unique concept, leading to increased visibility, partnerships, and revenue growth. As VsnapU continues to expand its reach and improve its platform, it is ready to disrupt the traditional photography market and become a household name. With a revolutionary vision and a commitment to capturing priceless moments, VsnapU aims to make a lasting impact in photography.

