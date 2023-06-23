Revolutionizing Seafood Industry: Cambay Tiger Empowers Sustainability Amidst Indian Fishing Ban

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 23: During the months of June to August, the Indian government implements a fishing ban on the West Coast of India to protect the marine ecosystem and allow fish populations to replenish. This ban, while essential for maintaining a healthy and sustainable environment, often leads to a shortage of seafood in the market. While the ban presents short-term challenges it also provides an opportunity to promote sustainable seafood consumption practices.

One brand that's always been at the centre of sustainability in the seafood industry is Cambay Tiger. With its expertise in aquaculture, it is well-equipped to bridge this gap and provide customers with a steady supply of fresh and sustainable seafood. They have been a pioneering force in aquaculture and have introduced innovative methods of farming fish, such as Tilapia, Prawns and other fish, as a viable alternative to traditional fishing.

Cambay Tiger is responsible for popularising the farming of Tilapia fish in the country. Tilapia aquaculture offers several benefits, environmentally, economically and nutritionally. With its mild taste and high nutritional value, Tilapia is quickly becoming a popular choice among Restaurants and seafood lovers! It also presents an extremely attractive value proposition; at Cambay Tiger you can buy a kilo of boneless Tilapia for only Rs699/kg, making it extremely budget-friendly.

Through responsible aquaculture practices, the brand ensures that its seafood is harvested in a way that minimises the impact on natural fish populations and their habitats. In the last financial year, Cambay Tiger's retail sales of farmed Tilapia experienced an impressive 3.8x growth. Similarly, their farmed Prawns saw a notable 1.3x growth, demonstrating a rising appreciation for responsibly sourced, high-quality seafood.

Vrutika Patel, Chief Marketing Officer, states, "At Cambay Tiger, we strive to redefine the seafood industry by offering premium products which are sourced sustainably. I firmly believe that responsible farming practices can harmoniously coexist with exceptional culinary experiences. Also in recent times, we've garnered a strong preference among high-end restaurateurs for our farmed products." With this unwavering ethos at its core, Cambay Tiger continues to forge a path towards a brighter, more viable future for the seafood Industry.

To make sustainable seafood accessible, Cambay Tiger has established a wide distribution network. Whether it's through their retail stores in Mumbai, Delhi & Gurugram or easy online options such as their website https://cambaytiger.com or mobile app, customers can easily access Cambay Tiger's range of high-quality seafood, chicken & mutton products at their convenience.

