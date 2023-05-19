Revolutionizing Sustainability: ClimaJo paves the way for a greener future in business

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/PNN): In the heart of a bustling metropolis, a group of passionate individuals recently gathered at the ClimaJo Sustainability Conclave 2023 to explore the future of sustainability and India's crucial role in driving global change. The event witnessed the participation of distinguished guests, underscoring the significance of collaboration in addressing environmental challenges.

As the world grapples with unprecedented climate challenges, the conclave provided a beacon of hope on how supply chain advances can help businesses become more sustainable.

The conclave was organized by ClimaJo, an AI-enabled platform that empowers businesses to make their supply chains more sustainable. The ClimaJo platform enables enterprises to identify sustainable alternatives to their packaging and raw material needs and sources from Indian suppliers, promoting local industries while reducing environmental impact. Businesses are also able to customize their products and assess their sustainability impact in real time. By offering comprehensive insights and innovative sourcing solutions, ClimaJo is revolutionizing how businesses approach sustainability.

ClimaJo is currently serving customers based in the UK and the US that are looking at sustainable alternatives and diversifying their reliance on one geography.

The ClimaJo Sustainability Conclave 2023, held on April 13th, brought together hundreds of climate enthusiasts and featured panel discussions with top corporate leaders, bureaucrats, diplomats, and parliamentarians. The panellists included Suresh Kumar, IAS (Former Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Punjab, IAS (Retd.), Ajitabh Sharma, IAS (Managing Director, Jaipur City Transport Services Limited), Dipakshi Mehandru (Director for Government Affairs and Public Policy, India, Dell Technologies), John Dickson (President, World Trade Partnership), Amb. Anil Trigunyat (Former Ambassador of India to Jordan, Libya & Malta) Amb. Diana Mickeviciene (Ambassador of Lithuania to India), Abhishek Jain (Head, Investment Cell at O2 Power), Sandeep Dabur (Director, Comptroller and Auditor General of India), Dhruv Sharma (Election Campaign Manager - Political Advisor, Himachal Pradesh), and Rohit Chauhan (GM, Strategy, Policy and Business Development at Adani Enterprises Limited).

They explored India's global role in sustainability and how strategic partnerships can be formed to address the colossal challenge of climate change. The panels also discussed how the Indian government's support for Make in India as well as incentives for exports creates an ideal time to establish India's prominent role in the global path to sustainability.

ClimaJo is on a mission to build an ecosystem that helps businesses establish sustainable cross-border supply chains. Co-founder and CEO Ankit Srivastava, along with Co-founder and CTO Kaivalya Yadav, are dedicated to creating a cleaner environment and promoting products that are good for both people and the planet.

To experience the ClimaJo platform firsthand, interested parties can reach out for a demo and join the movement towards sustainable business practices. Connect with ClimaJo through their website and social media channels to learn more and become a leader in sustainable business, contributing to the global path to a greener future.

