RGCIRC Successfully Complete Clinical Trials on Telesurgery Using SSI Mantra Robot

New Delhi [India], August 1: Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC) has reached a landmark achievement with the successful completion of a clinical trial on telesurgery using the SSI Mantra Surgical Robotic System. This pioneering trial involved six surgical procedures including first surgery done on a patient of urinary bladder carcinoma followed by nephrectomy, hysterectomy and cystectomy showcasing telesurgery as a safe and effective medical practice. The success of this trial paves the way for public access to telesurgery which was widely unavailable in India.

The trial was conducted by a team of expert surgeons led by Dr Sudhir Rawal, Medical Director & Chief of Genito-Uro Oncology at RGCIRC along with Dr Vandana Jain, Dr Amitabh Singh and Dr Ashish Khanna. The procedures were executed flawlessly, with no technical issues or surgical complications reinstating that telesurgery can meet the high standards of traditional operating rooms.

RGCIRC and SS Innovations have a longstanding partnership aimed at enhancing access to high-quality healthcare across India. This collaboration aligns with the mission of 'decentralizing excellence' and positioning India at the forefront of global surgical innovation. RGCIRC has played a crucial role in developing the SSI Mantra robotic system, providing essential clinical feedback to refine the technology. This success exemplifies the 'Make in India' initiative, establishing its practical applications in real-world settings.

Dr Sudhir Rawal emphasized RGCI's dedication to integrating cutting-edge technologies for patient benefit. "RGCIRC has partnered with SSI in leveraging the advancements in medical technology to empower surgeons and transform surgical procedures ensuring an experience on par with traditional operating room procedures. The success of the trials will help in establishing medical procedure while democratizing access to advanced healthcare services."

One of the most significant advantages of telesurgery is that super specialists do not have to be physically present at the surgery location. Any qualified surgeon can manage the surgery in the operating theatre (OT) while the super-specialists perform the surgery remotely. This not only saves on travel costs for medical professionals but also lowers hospitalization expenses for patients by improving access to high-quality care remotely. This approach will greatly enhance access to specialized medical care, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, making advanced surgical procedures more accessible and affordable.

This successful trial builds on RGCIRC's pioneering efforts, which began with India's first-ever telesurgery in cancer care. The initial telesurgery, performed in collaboration with SS Innovations, marked a significant step in breaking geographical barriers in healthcare delivery. The ongoing trials and advancements underscore RGCIRC's and SSI's commitment to setting new benchmarks in the medical field.

As the trial concludes with successful outcomes, the future of telesurgery looks promising. This technology is poised to revolutionize healthcare delivery, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities where access to specialized medical care is often limited. By making advanced surgical procedures more accessible and affordable, RGCIRC and SSI are paving the way for a new era of medical excellence.

Established in 1996, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC) is counted among Asia's premier exclusive cancer centres offering the unique advantage of cutting-edge technology, and expertise provided by super specialists. Spread over nearly 2 Lakh square feet area, with a current capacity of 500+ beds at Rohini along with another unit at Niti Bagh, RGCIRC is one of the largest tertiary cancer care centres in the continent. With a track record of serving more than 3.5 Lakh patients, the institute offers best-in-class techniques such as whole-body robotic surgery, Cyber Knife, Tomotherapy, True Beam (the next generation Image Guided Radiation Therapy), Intra-Operative Brachytherapy, PET- MRI fusion, and many more. RGCIRC has 14 state-of-the-art well equipped modular Operation Theatres with three-stage air filtration and gas scavenging systems, and 3 Minor Operation Theatres for Day Care Surgeries. RGCIRC has been consistently ranked amongst India's Best Oncology Hospitals and has been the recipient of many awards. In 2023, RGCIRC was recognized as the top specialized hospital in the Asia Pacific region for oncology by News Week, a leading American magazine. In 2024, News Week named it the world's best-specialized hospital for oncology.

